The Sims 4 horse expansion: How to watch the reveal and everything we know

The Sims 4 invites players to “Take the Reins” in an upcoming horse expansion, which will include two new kits. Here’s everything we know about the DLC, so far.

Sims 4 users have longed for horseback riding as a feature, a desire that especially garnered attention when The Cottage Living expansion launched in 2021.

Just recently, leaks hinted that fans would soon see their dreams brought to fruition. The leak in question came courtesy of sites selling Steam keys, as a few listings made note of unannounced Horse Ranch DLC.

Article continues after ad

Electronic Arts and Maxis have now confirmed that such an expansion is indeed in the works. And more details will go live soon on Thursday, June 22.

Sims 4 developer confirms horse expansion

“Take the reins this season with The Sims!” reads a June 20 Twitter post shared on the official Sims account. A motion graphic accompanies the news, with the final few seconds of the clip teasing what’s coming down the pike.

According to the graphic, the Sims team is working on a “rootin’ tootin’ expansion” that will feature “two bold kits.” Their contents have not been clarified as of yet. Fortunately, a full reveal will soon hit the web.

Article continues after ad

How to watch the reveal for Sims 4’s new expansion

The development team is keeping their cards close for now, but that much will change in the coming days. On June 22, The Sims 4 YouTube channel plans to premiere a new trailer centered around the DLC.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Those interested in catching the reveal live can do so on Thursday, June 22 at 10:00 AM PT.

Sims 4 horse expansion leaks

Reportedly, screenshots and a few details about the new The Sims 4 DLC have already leaked online, as noted by a Twitter user.

According to said leaks, the pack will bear the aforementioned Horse Ranch name, with its setting taking place on what appears to be a large ranch – hence the alleged title. The expansion will become available in late July should this information prove accurate.

Article continues after ad

Players will know exactly what to expect in the days ahead. Again, EA and Maxis intend to launch the reveal trailer on June 22.