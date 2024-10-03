The Sims 4 Life and Death expansion: Release date & everything we know

EA asks you to take a bold leap of faith into the afterlife with The Sims 4: Life and Death – a DLC pack that’s just in time for spooky season.

This new expansion pack brings a ton of fresh gameplay options, like stepping into the role of the Grim Reaper, planning funerals, and even exploring the afterlife with your very own ghostly powers.

Set in the haunting new world of Ravenwood, which features three eerily charming neighborhoods, this pack is all about embracing life…and death. Here’s everything you need to know about The Sims 4: Life and Death, including its release date and major features.

Article continues after ad

As confirmed by the official trailer, The Sims 4: Life and Death launches on October 31, 2024 – just in time for Halloween. You’ll be able to snag it on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

What’s new in The Sims 4 Life and Death expansion?

EA Entertainment

With this expansion, you’ll be able to step into Ravenwood, where the line between the living and the dead is delightfully blurred. This expansion introduces three unique neighborhoods: Crow’s Crossing, Whispering Glen, and Mourningvale, each packed with spooky vibes and ghostly residents.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One of the coolest new features is rebirth. After your Sim kicks the bucket, they can embark on their “Soul’s Journey” to earn the right to come back. You can also complete aspirations and goals to unlock the special Burning Soul trait.

And if you’ve ever wanted to hang out with Grim himself, now you can. Become a Grimtern and work your way up in the Reaper Profession, or try your hand at the Undertaker Career. You’ll be facilitating the next phase of life while collecting some ghostly accolades along the way.

Article continues after ad

Plus, with new interactions like creating Bucket Lists and experiencing grief in various forms, your Sims can navigate their digital lives with a bit more depth.

From planning fun funerals to unlocking ghostly powers, this pack is sure to add a macabre twist to your Sims experience. These news come right after EA letting content creators make their own official kits, so I’m hoping to see some deadly custom content in the future.