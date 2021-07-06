Best Sims 4 mods to download in 2021, from Mermaids to CAS

The modding community for The Sims 4 is absolutely huge, and to new or returning players, it can often be hard to keep up with the best mods, new mod releases, or track which ones have been updated or not.

In 2021, The Sims 4 currently has over 40 total expansions, game packs, stuff packs, and kits to give Simmers a whole lot to do. With the incredible modding community, however, this can be taken even further.

From mods that improve UI, to expanding occults like Mermaids, or completely overhauling the emotions system, there are plenty of best mods in The Sims 4 for every type of player.

Each new pack release in the game sees the army of modders on Tumblr, Patreon, and sites like ModTheSims jumping in to improve features or expand upon them. After trawling the internet, we’ve put together a list of our personal best mods for The Sims 4.

How to install mods in The Sims 4

Before you start shopping around for the best mods, you’ll need to know how to add them to your game. Luckily, installing mods in The Sims 4 is a much easier process than in the past:

Installing mods on PC and Mac

Once you’ve downloaded the mods you’d like to use you’ll first need to locate your Mods folder. This can typically be found under ‘Documents\Electronic Arts\The Sims 4\Mods‘. After locating that, you’ll just need to move the files across to the correct folder:

Locate the folder that you’ve saved the mods you’ve downloaded to.

If the file ends in ‘ .package ‘, or ‘ .ts4script ‘, simply move it into the ‘Mods’ folder.

‘, or ‘ ‘, simply move it into the ‘Mods’ folder. Some files you download will be in a Zip file. Extract this by right-clicking, and place the extracted contents into the ‘Mods’ folder.

file. Extract this by right-clicking, and place the extracted contents into the ‘Mods’ folder. Some zips may contain images and text documents that provide further details on the mod. These do not need to be placed into the folder.

need to be placed into the folder. That’s it! Your mods are installed.

Following installation, you’ll need to enable mods in-game.

How to enable mods in The Sims 4

Mods won’t work straight off of the bat in The Sims unless you’ve signified to the game that you want them to appear:

Once you’ve launched the game, select the ‘…’ icon from either the main menu or the top right of the screen when in-game. Click ‘Game Options‘. On the left side of the window that pops up, you’ll see an ‘Other‘ tab. Click that. Make sure that both ‘Enable Custom Content and Mods‘ and ‘Script Mods Allowed‘ are checked. Press ‘Apply Changes‘ and then restart your game.

Any mods that you’ve now downloaded should be working. If you want to check what mods the game recognizes that you’ve installed, select ‘View Custom Content‘ once you’ve restarted to see what appears.

Are mods available on console for The Sims 4?

Unfortunately, mods aren’t available on console platforms. Though unlikely at this stage of the game’s lifecycle, if this ever changes, we’ll be sure to update you here with the necessary steps.

The best Sims 4 game mods

Expanded Mermaids

[Download]

With the release of Island Living, many Simmers we excited to be able to become a mermaid with the introduction of the fan-favorite Occult. Despite this, the gameplay included for mermaids is incredibly, well, shallow.

SpinningPlumbobs has expanded what the life state can now do, from adding the ability to dive for and consume kelp, sleep below the surface of the ocean, or dive down to the deep depths of the ocean at higher fitness skill levels to return with rare fish and “interesting items”.

The mod also introduces Kelpies and Sea Witches, bestowing the Sim with unique interactions and powerful spells.

MC Command Center

[Download]

Arguably one of the most well-known mods for The Sims 4 (and for good reason), Deaderpool’s MC Command Center allows in-depth control over many aspects of the game’s functionalities.

From simple things such as allowing you an easy way to add skill points, relationships, to fine-tuning populations and limiting those horrendous situational outfits NPCs spawn with, this mod is a must-have for any player.

It even brings in a form of story progression, allowing non-played Sims to get married or even have children without needing to play them yourself, and also can move homeless Sims into empty lots.

With extra optional modules that you can download to add precisely what it is you want to your game without all of the fluff, there’s something for everyone.

Meaningful Stories

[Download]

This mod by roBurky completely revamps the mood and emotion system that’s present at default in The Sims 4. Aiming to help your Sims “feel more human”, the mod brings in more subtle changes to the emotions, making it so that Sims aren’t able to flip flop between emotions without experiencing what’s in between those emotions, too.

Meaningful Stories is perfect for players that appreciate a slightly more challenging system to work with. Now, Sims are also no longer ‘happy’ by default – making it so that events such as gaining a new partner contribute more fully towards this emotional state.

Their moods are also now much less predictable, but these moods are, in turn, more consistent. Moodlets received can also vary in strength, adding the need to react more closely to what’s going on instead of being able to fix a negative moodlet in a flash.

World Map Replacements

[Download]

The map of each of The Sims 4’s worlds and neighborhoods can now be transformed into a stunning painterly style with NoirSims’ fan art map mods. Though Snow Escape’s Mt. Komorebi is missing, all of the other worlds are able to be downloaded to give your game a visual refresh when not playing in a household.

UI Cheats Extension

[Download]

Tired of having to manually enter cheats each and every time you log into the game? Modder Weerbesu has got you covered. With over 25 new clickable elements within the game’s UI, you can quickly rectify your Sims’ needs, add money, remove traits, and more, to get right back into play without needing to spend time typing things into the cheat bar.

Zero’s Mods

[Download]

Modder Zero has a huge archive of mods that are incredibly useful for expanding play. Whether that’s improving upon Spellcasters, Ghosts, and Vampires, expanding Aliens into Doctor Who Time Lords, or tweaking autonomy actions for your Sims, there’s a whole lot to choose from.

Zero’s mods are broken down into packs from the game and further broken down into separate files, giving you complete control over precisely what’s being changed in your game.

CAS mods for The Sims 4

Stand Still in CAS

[Download]

Many of the animations Sims tend to do in CAS can be incredibly frustrating, and these two mods that were previously out of date from Shimrod101 and Shooksims have been updated by MizoreYukii over on ModTheSims.

There are a total of three versions to choose from, with the first two featuring different CAS poses, so pick the one you prefer most. The third mod only tweaks and removes the annoying Occult life state animations that are present.

More Columns in CAS

[Download]

Are you a custom content hoarder, do you have all of the packs, or both? Spend too long scrolling down an infinite list of clothing and hair to find what you’re looking for?

Weerbesu’s ‘More Columns in CAS’ mod expands the default columns into either 3, 4, or 5, depending upon your preference.

Luumia CAS Overhaul

[Download]

Any long-term Sims fan will know that Luumia has been an essential modder in The Sims 4 community, providing skin overrides, lighting overhauls, and currently missing features like body hair.

This mod aims to improve CAS from a visual perspective. It adds a soft backlight around your Sims and a lighting overhaul that aims to give “Sims and Pets a sense of depth”.

There’s also a whole range of different backgrounds for CAS itself, from pastel, gradient pinks through to a chroma blue or green that’s useful for editing photos.

Build/Buy Mode mods for The Sims 4

Better BuildBuy

[Download]

Ever wanted to search for items by color? Or be able to have the game’s hidden debug items enabled to appear in the catalog? Better BuildBuy has got you covered. The most obvious addition is expanding the number of items you can see in the catalog at any one time, but there’s lots more.

You can show or hide both Maxis and custom content, tweak lighting colors like you can in Live Mode, and use filters that break down each individual kit or display Live Edit items (items that are seen throughout the game’s worlds).

Ravasheen’s Mods

[Download]

Ravasheen’s mods fit right in with the world that Maxis has created, perfectly pairing with and expanding upon what’s already on offer.

From a functional bar cart that takes away the need to have a large bar in your home, to vending machines, off-the-grid items, or indoor mats that your pet can go potty on, you can take your game to the next level with all of their mods.

Shiftable Mirrors

[Download]

Despite being an incredibly simple idea, mirrors aren’t able to be moved up and down walls like paintings are. Picture Amobae’s mod rectifies this, allowing you to freely place the mirrors where you see fit.

You can choose from a merged package that enables the function of every mirror across all packs, or download them separately if you don’t own them all.

So, there you have it. Our list of the best mods you need to install in The Sims 4.

Make sure to check back often, as we’ll update this list with new mods over time.