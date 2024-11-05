The Sims 4’s Life & Death DLC has a cheeky Baldur’s Gate 3 reference

One of the headstones in The Sims 4’s Life and Death Expansion Pack features a cheeky reference to one of Baldur’s Gate 3 characters.

The Sims 4’s latest Life & Death Expansion Pack brings a ton of new features, allowing you to hold a funeral, play as a temporary ghost, and so much more that can extend your playthrough. Sure enough, fitting to the pack’s theme, you’d get new Build/Buy items that include various headstones.

When examining one of the headstones included in the pack, one keen-eyed fan noticed a brilliant reference to one of Baldur’s Gate 3 characters.

According to the in-game description of “The Sun and Stars Headstone,” this grave marks “the end of an era and the beginning of another much hopeful one.” This hasn’t really given anything away yet, but check out the next couple of lines.

“Perhaps this is the perfect gravestone to commemorate a cheeky little Sim who faced the trials of the shadowy depths, all the while craving the sun.”

“Cheeky little pup” is one of Astarion’s lines in Baldur’s Gate 3, and the fact that the description mentioned about craving the sun points more to the character who has spent 200 years as a vampire.

In addition, the description also says: “Though, perhaps not the full, concentrated power of the sun after so many years spent out of it.”

This line is a nod to Astarion’s specific death voice line that you can only get by blowing up the Monastery building on him in Act 1 – and it’s so good that players have praised it as the “perfect” voice acting in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Lastly, the description ends with a “Just a little bit of sun, as a treat, darling!” – making the reference even more obvious, considering he’ll often call your character this when romanced. This all seems so fitting when put together because there’s a particular scene in his storyline that includes going to a graveyard.

SimGuruNova, Producer of The Sims 4, responded to this discovery via a post on X, writing: “That was me! Hehe, I’m glad someone found it.” Interestingly, another “small” reference appears to be buried in the game somewhere.