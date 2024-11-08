The Sims 4 directory: Quick links to cheats, tips & guides

Sul sul, Simmers! If you’re looking for guides to all the latest cheats, mod recommendations, or guides on the latest DLC releases in The Sims 4, you’ll find everything you need here.

The Sims 4 is a game our team of global experts is incredibly passionate about – with our Evergreen Manager, Ava Thompson-Powell, providing breakdowns of some of the best mods around and Cande Maldonado and Michelle Cornelia taking you through the newest expansions, Life & Death, its new flagship features, and securing exclusive interviews with developers to discuss pack details.

Article continues after ad

After getting access to the latest releases, our team is dedicated to providing you with the best guides, community stories, and news around — updating and writing content as the fourth iteration of the franchise continues to evolve.

EA / Dexerto

Cheat guides

Crystal Creations guides

Life & Death Expansion guides

Lovestruck Expansion guides

Other The Sims 4 guides

Our team of The Sims 4 experts

Our team of journalists has collectively been playing The Sims franchise for an incredibly long time since the very first iteration, with Ava owning and playing every one of its packs and Expansions throughout its long lifecycle (and even repurchasing a Hot Date or Unleashed when accidentally breaking or losing discs as a kid!). They’ve all got their favorite DLC from The Sims 4 also:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

They work together closely around a new expansion pack launch to cover reviews, guides, and community stories.

For more content on all things The Sims, our homepage has all of the latest news you need to know, from Project Rene to details on Sims Labs’ Town Stories. Until next time, deg deg!