The Sims 4 directory: Quick links to cheats, tips & guides

Sul sul, Simmers! If you’re looking for guides to all the latest cheats, mod recommendations, or guides on the latest DLC releases in The Sims 4, you’ll find everything you need here.
The Sims 4 is a game our team of global experts is incredibly passionate about – with our Evergreen Manager, Ava Thompson-Powell, providing breakdowns of some of the best mods around and Cande Maldonado and Michelle Cornelia taking you through the newest expansions, Life & Death, its new flagship features, and securing exclusive interviews with developers to discuss pack details.
After getting access to the latest releases, our team is dedicated to providing you with the best guides, community stories, and news around — updating and writing content as the fourth iteration of the franchise continues to evolve.
Cheat guides
- UI, career, skill, and money cheats
- Cheats for Werewolves Game Pack
- Lovestruck Expansion cheats
- Cheats from Life & Death
- Crystal Creations cheats
Crystal Creations guides
Life & Death Expansion guides
- Career guide for the Reaper
- How to make a will
- How to make heirlooms
- Planning a funeral
- Rebirth explained & how to do it
- Where to find Edith
Lovestruck Expansion guides
- How to find the Beso Rapido Motel
- How to go on a date
- How to use Cupid’s Corner
- Romance Consultant career guide
Other The Sims 4 guides
- Best expansions
- Best house ideas
- Best mods to download in The Sims 4
- All careers in The Sims 4
- Guide to paying your Sims’ bills
- How to enable free build
- How to become a ghost
- How to get a Death Flower
- How to make money fast
- How to save when your game freezes
- How to show hidden objects
- How to study opponents
- How to unlock all items
Our team of The Sims 4 experts
Our team of journalists has collectively been playing The Sims franchise for an incredibly long time since the very first iteration, with Ava owning and playing every one of its packs and Expansions throughout its long lifecycle (and even repurchasing a Hot Date or Unleashed when accidentally breaking or losing discs as a kid!). They’ve all got their favorite DLC from The Sims 4 also:
- Ava Thompson-Powell: Cottage Living
- Cande Maldonado: Cottage Living
- Michelle Cornelia: City Living
They work together closely around a new expansion pack launch to cover reviews, guides, and community stories.
For more content on all things The Sims, our homepage has all of the latest news you need to know, from Project Rene to details on Sims Labs’ Town Stories. Until next time, deg deg!