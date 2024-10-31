All new CAS & Build/Buy items in The Sims 4 Life & Death Expansion Pack

The Sims 4 Life & Death Expansion Pack brings a plethora of new cosmetics and furniture items, including hooded outfits, caskets, urns, and many more, which you can use to decorate your Sim’s houses and funeral events.

As an expansion pack, The Sims 4 Life & Death offers more than just a new world and features. Players can also find plenty of new cosmetics in CAS and furniture in Build/Buy mode.

Many of these items have a vintage aesthetic, with some looking a bit more country. They can be hard to keep track of, though, as there are over 300 new items, but don’t worry. We’ve compiled the entire category below.

All CAS items

ea CAS items in The Sims 4 Life & Death pack have a sophisticated style.

There are a total of 148 CAS items that come with the Life & Death expansion. One of the main additions are hooded outfits and tops with ruffles, letting you dress up for some unearthly occasions.

Aside from those, there are plenty of new vintage dresses with different color swatches, perfect for those who want to look like they belong in a different century in the afterlife. Hairstyle-wise, they range from simple braided hair to ones that have multiple colors.

On the other hand, outfit additions for younger Sims are also plentiful. Some of these include an adorable crow costume and a ghost-like outfit disguise.

Build/Buy items in The Sims 4 Life & Death

ea Imagine combining these items with some of the other spooky Packs and Kits.

This pack brings 190 new Build/Buy items, many of which will fit right in with spooky places and, of course, funerals. Think wooden windows, caskets, and various gravestones and urns. If you love building creepy houses, you won’t want to miss out on the Grandfather’s clock and swing.

There are many new decorations as well, such as paintings, rugs, bookshelves and so on. Thanks to the new Heirloom feature, you can also pass these to your Sim’s beloved ones.

You can also purchase a new pet Crow, but be careful not to accidentally anger it too much, or you’ll be faced with the consequences.

Now that you know all the CAS as well as Buil/Buy items from the Expansion Pack, check out the best mods and the best Kits available so you can mix and match more styles to your preference.

