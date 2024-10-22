The Sims 4 Update Patch Notes: Ghosts, Woohoo the Grim Reaper & Gravesites

Death is here, and it’s weirder than ever in The Sims 4. Sims can now react to death in all its unsettling, hilarious, and bizarre glory, depending on their relationship and personality.

With the latest The Sims 4 update, released ahead of the Life and Death expansion launch, ghosts are no longer just those annoying characters haunting your lot – they’re full-on participants in the game.

Did I mention you can now WooHoo the Grim Reaper? Let’s dive into the afterlife… I mean, the patch notes.

New Ghost content

Ghosts have leveled up in The Sims 4. You can now create Ghosts for Sims from Child to Elder in Create-a-Sim.

Once your Sim crosses over, they’ll unlock a whole new set of ghostly needs like Goo Waste and Spooky Diversions – because even in death, Sims need entertainment. You’ll also have the option to keep your deceased Sim as a playable ghost or let them roam free as a spooky apparition.

Plus, autonomous ghost behavior is improved – so no more dealing with ghosts constantly breaking things or leaving puddles of mysterious ectoplasm everywhere.

Customizable Gravesites

Gravesites got a glow-up. Players can now choose from various themed gravestones. There’s also a brand-new Merfolk tombstone and urn for those of you with Island Living installed.

And, for indoor and outdoor decorating enthusiasts, you can now manually swap between gravestones and urns without having to move them inside or out – making it easy to find just the right final resting place vibe.

Moment of Death Reactions

When it comes to death, Sims are now a lot more… emotional. Reactions to death will vary depending on traits and relationships, from dramatic sobbing over loved ones to literal nausea when a stranger kicks the bucket.

If a married Sim loses their spouse, they’ll no longer be automatically widowed. Instead, they can have the option to “Ask to Stay Married” in the afterlife, because, you know, love never dies.

WooHoo the Grim Reaper

You can finally WooHoo with the Grim Reaper again. For all those who’ve been waiting to live out their ultimate deathly romance, the time has come.

Of course, no update is complete without a long list of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. Here are the full patch notes:

Some highlights include fixing autonomous spoiled food consumption, fixing invisible nannies, and solving that frustrating interaction queue jam caused by stuck chickens.

There’s a whole host of visual fixes, from proper shading on fences to objects no longer floating ominously in the sky.

Plus, if you have packs like City Living, Island Living, or Growing Together, you’ll notice improvements in festivals, NPC behavior, and even Merfolk tombstones.