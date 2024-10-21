The Sims 4 Creator Kits will finally publish player-made content

The Sims 4 dropped exciting news: two official Creator Kits will launch on November 14, 2024. This marks a new level of collaboration between EA and popular custom content (CC) creators.

Historically, Simmers have shared CC through fan forums and websites. For years, downloading mods was a wild west, with no support from EA, and console players missing out entirely.

Since 2021, however, EA has partnered with creators like HeyHarrie and Peacemaker_ic, releasing official CC packs and embracing this creative side of the community. You no longer needed to access a third-party website to get custom content for The Sims 4 – the first of many steps Electronic Arts would take to bridge this gap.

Article continues after ad

Now, they’re taking it up a notch with official Creator Kits. These packs, fully designed by community creators, are coming to all platforms, including the console.

Electronic Arts

The first two kits – Cozy Kitsch by Myshunosun and Sweet Slumber Party by Trillyke – will launch in mid-November, and the Sims team promises even more in 2025.

Article continues after ad

“My favorite piece is the vintage radio,” Myshunosun gushed, sharing her love for mid-century colors like mustardy yellows and amethyst greens. Trillyke, inspired by movie sleepovers, focused on cute, cozy PJs for her kit, calling the process “a dream come true.”

Article continues after ad

The Creator Kits are not just a one-off – this initiative marks the start of more community-driven content in The Sims 4. Each kit is pitched, designed, and developed by the creators themselves, with full support from EA’s development team. Console Simmers, who’ve long missed out on CC, can finally enjoy these items.

Unlike previous collaborations, where the Sims team helped develop CC, this time, creators are fully in charge from pitch to finished product. It’s the first time the Sims development team has officially published community-created content.

Article continues after ad

The Sims 4 is also gearing up for its latest expansion, Life and Death, where funeral planning becomes the game’s newest social event.