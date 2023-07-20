All items in Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion is here, and there are a lot of new items for players to get their hands on for both create-a-sim and the build mode. Here are all the items you can find in the new DLC.

A brand new expansion has arrived for Sims 4, and this time players can jump into Chestnut Ridge, a world full of horse riding fun. As well as creating and riding your own horses, you’ll have the chance to enter competitions and of course customize your Sims appearance to make sure they fit into the wild west!

There are plenty of exciting items to get your hands on in the Horse Ranch expansion too, ranging from new clothing options to a number of horse accessories. Buildable items are also included such as horse stalls and ranch signs so you can customize your ranch to your heart’s desire.

Here’s a full rundown of all the new items you can find in the Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion.

EA / MAXIS There are a lot of new exciting items to use in the Horse Ranch expansion.

All build mode items in the Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion

Build mode the Sims 4 allows players to create and place various items on their property and as expected there’s a lot of Horse and Ranch centric furniture and facilities in this DLC, including Horse Stalls which you’ll need to maintain to keep your horses happy. A full list of every new build mode item can be found below:

Horse Stalls

Ranch Signs x2

A Firebox

Sleeping Bag Kits

Doors x5 (including a brand new Barn Door)

Windows x12

Single bed x2

Double bed x2

Bunkbeds

Wardrobe

Cowhide chair

Couch options x2

Cabinets x2

Outside seating

A Western-themed piano

Low-hanging ceiling lights x3

Stools x2

Pouffe

Desk Organizer

Fencing options

A wooden bathtub

Chandelier x3

Speakers

Basketball

Trough

A ranch sign for outdoors

Country-themed dollhouse

Potted plants x2

Hedges x2

Outside campfire kit

Wicker Basket

Broom set clutter kit

Clothes rack clutter items

Pans clutter items

Rocking chair

Wooden dining chair

Stone fireplace

Standing mirror

Shower cubible

Trees x3

Brand new woohoo bush

An archway

All Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion CAS items

Alongside the build mode items, players will of course be able to customize their Sims and new horses with a lot of exciting clothes and accessories that can signify your ranch experience! We’ve listed every available CAS item below for both Sims and Horses.

CAS items for Sims:

New hairstyles x10

Feminine outfits x6

Feminine tops x11

Feminine bottoms x10

Masculine outfits x3

Masculine tops x10

Msacline bottoms x3

New facial hair options

Various accessories including cowboy hats, riding gloves, and neckerchiefs

Hairstyles x5 (Kids)

Tops x2 (Kids)

Bottoms x2 (Kids)

One outfit (Kids)

Cowboy boots x2 (Kids)

Hats x2 (Kids)

Horse-themed onesie (Infants)

CAS items for horses:

Tail presets x4

Body presets x7

Unicorn horns x2

Blankets x2

Everyday outfit

Riding outfit

Hats x2

Tail accessories x2

Horse wraps

Those are all of the new items you can enjoy in the Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion! For even more Sims content, check out our guides below:

