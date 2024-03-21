When is Roblox The Hunt: First Edition live event?

The Hunt: First Edition is preparing to host its first live event on Roblox and here are all the details you need to avoid missing out on it.

Roblox recently revealed an upcoming live event to celebrate their platform-wide metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition. Needless to say, this announcement has gotten the entire community excited as fans eagerly wait to witness everything that the live event has in store.

If you are wondering about the event’s details, we have you covered with not only the schedule but also how to participate and experience it on Roblox. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything that you need to know about the upcoming live event.

Article continues after ad

Roblox The Hunt: First Edition is gearing up for a live event on Roblox.

Roblox The Hunt: First Edition live event schedule

Roblox has confirmed that the live event for The Hunt: First Edition will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024. Here’s a full list of the regional timings for when the event is scheduled to go live on the servers:

Article continues after ad

Pacific Time (PT): 10 AM

Eastern Time (ET): 1 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 5 PM

How to watch The Hunt: First Edition live event

While it is yet to be known what Roblox has planned for the live event, it has been confirmed that the event will be available in The Hunt’s main game hub. So, you can follow this series of steps to be a part of the experience when the event goes live:

Head over to the official The Hunt event page on Roblox.

Click on the green “Join the Hunt” button.

Wait for the event to start at the mentioned time.

Check out more Roblox content:

The Hunt First Edition Hub | How to get voice chat on Roblox | How to give people Robux in Roblox | Best Roblox games to play in 2024 | Roblox promo codes | Roblox guides | Best Roblox music codes | How many people play Roblox? | Roblox Dragon Adventure codes | Funky Friday codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | My Hero Mania codes | Roblox Arsenal codes