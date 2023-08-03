Roblox Hoop Simulator codes (August 2023): Free coins & gems

Roblox Hoop Simulator provides players with an authentic slam dunk experience. To enhance their abilities and gain access to cosmetics and basketball courts, however, players would need to accumulate coins and gems. In August 2023, redeem these codes to obtain these items for free.

Roblox’s Hoop Simulator is the perfect game for sports enthusiasts and basketball aficionados. Upon entering the game, players are immersed in a basketball paradise, surrounded by a multitude of meticulously crafted courts.

Article continues after ad

Players can use dribbles, crossovers, flips, and other maneuvers to outwit opponents and reach the basket for a slam dunk or a three-pointer. As players continue to play and enhance their performance, they earn gems and coins.

These rewards can be used to access new basketball equipment, outfits, and even special abilities, enhancing the game’s personalization and customization features. However, as of August 2023, you can redeem these codes on Roblox to obtain these items for free.

Article continues after ad

Contents

You can upgrade your abilities and unlock courts using coins and gems in the game.

Working Hoop Simulator Codes in August 2023

As of August 3, 2023, there are only two working Hoop Simulator codes you can redeem in Roblox for freebies. However, as soon as a new code is introduced, we’ll add it right here.

CODE ITEMS 5KLIKES 2,500 Coins and 2,500 Gems RELEASE 2,500 Coins and 2,500 Gems

Are there any expired codes?

Fortunately, there are no expired codes in Roblox Hoop Simulator as of August 3, 2023. Players can use the working codes above in the game to gain rewards.

CODE REWARDS – –

However, as soon as a working code becomes inactive, we’ll add it right here, so make sure to check back for such an update.

Article continues after ad

Roblox You can redeem a working code to get freebies in the game.

How to redeem Hoop Simulator Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Hoop Simulator in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Open Hoop Simulator on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Press the Store button on the right side of your screen. In the window that appears, press the Blue Bird button on the left. Then enter a working code in the text box from the list above. Press the Redeem button to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Hoop Simulator codes grant users an array of free coins and gems that are useful for upgrading their character and becoming the best baller in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

Article continues after ad

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Hoop Simulator codes in Roblox for August 2023.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best Roblox games to play in 2022 | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes Roblox music codes | Ro Ghoul codes