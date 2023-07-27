NBA 2K24 players are writing game off already as Seasons feature returns

A tweet from the official NBA 2K account confirmed that Seasons are set to return for 2K24. That announcement has some basketballs fans concerned over the upcoming title.

2K has been relatively quiet on the NBA 2K24 front since the publisher and developer announced first details on the new title in early July. However, that’s set to change in August.

The developer of the franchise confirmed on Twitter that details for Mamba Mentality, MyTeam, and MyCareer, among others, will start to roll out beginning in the middle of August.

However, one detail from that announcement had several basketball fans and NBA 2K players wary.

2K

NBA fans debate return of Seasons for 2K24

On July 24, 2K announced that it will release a slew of new information for NBA 2K24 in August and early September. The developer of the franchise provided a roadmap for the upcoming feature reveals, which will begin during the week of August 14.

There was, however, one detail from that roadmap that caused concern among some NBA fans. That is the confirmation that Seasons will return for NBA 2K24, as info on Season 1 is set to come out the week of the game’s release.

Several NBA 2K players lamented the return of Seasons, namely due to the concern over the quality of obtainable rewards that can be found within the reward paths.

However, it is important to note that no details, outside of the confirmation that 2K will release information on Season 1 in September, are known at this time.

Before then, 2K will drop information on changes made to the gameplay for NBA 2K24, as well as details on the new Mamba Moments, MyCareer, MyTeam, and MyNBA, during the month of August.

