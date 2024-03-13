Dunking Simulator codes (March 2024): Free Cash & Accessories

Time for some B-ball and slam jams with our list of new Dunking Simulator codes for Roblox. Here are all the codes for free cash, shoes, and other accessories for March 2024.

Dunking Simulator is a paradise for basketball fans who simply like to dunk. In this Roblox experience by Virus Games Studio, there are many cool balls, jerseys, shoes, and skills to purchase and increase your earning potential. One way of doing so is by completing quests. Since this requires a lot of time, we have created a list of all the new Dunking Simulator codes to help you get free cash.

Contents

Roblox / Virus Games Studio Score the craziest dunks with free codes

Active Dunking Simulator codes (March 2024)

Here’s a list of all the active codes for you to redeem as of March 13, 2024.

GIVEMEMORE – Free 250k Cash

– Free 250k Cash TYSMFORLIKES – Free 2x Cash Boost for 15 Minutes

– Free 2x Cash Boost for 15 Minutes XBOX – Free Xbox Accessories

– Free Xbox Accessories 2KMISSED – Free 2k Season Cash

– Free 2k Season Cash LIBERTY – Free Liberty Jersey

– Free Liberty Jersey MOREDUNKS10K – Free 10k Cash

– Free 10k Cash 10KFLIER – Free 10k Cash

– Free 10k Cash december2022 – Free Dark Mode Shoes

How to use Dunking Simulator codes?

Using codes in the Roblox Dunking Simulator is fairly straightforward. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Go to the official Dunking Simulator page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Tap on the Codes button on the right side of the screen.

on the right side of the screen. Select a code and enter it in the box.

Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them as they are mentioned. Roblox codes also expire after a certain period, so use them as soon as possible.

Roblox / Virus Games Studio Click on the blue codes button for rewards

List of expired codes

ONFIRE – Free 2x Cash Boost for 10 Minutes

– Free 2x Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 2xCash – Free 2x Cash Boost for 10 Minutes

What are Dunking Simulator codes?

Codes in this game can be redeemed to get free in-game resources. The developers release new codes to celebrate milestones or during events. So, make sure you check back weekly for awesome rewards like cash, jerseys, shoes, and much more. You can also follow the developer’s Twitter handle and join their Discord server to interact with fellow players.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Dunking Simulator codes for March 2024.

