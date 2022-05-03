Era of Althea codes in Roblox (May 2022) – How to get free Spins

Era of Althea codes in Roblox can be redeemed to provide free Spins that will give you an advantage while fighting the many opponents of this magical world. For May 2022, there are a handful of codes available that includes plenty of Spins.

Every month, players in the Roblox-based Era of Althea can redeem different codes in the game, rewarding you with various items such as free Spins and even Double XP at times!

If you are a player who’s into adventure and exploration, Era of Althea will welcome you wholeheartedly. From magic feats to battling dungeon-dwelling foes, this game will reach every extreme to test your persistence and determination. Despite the adventures being difficult at times, overcoming them will prove to be extremely fulfilling.

While you explore the land and its secrets, several items will be available to obtain that will help you to better yourself in battle, with free Spins from codes granting you even more rewards to aid your progression in Era of Althea.

Updated May 3, 2022, to confirm code validity.

Era of Althea codes in Roblox (May 2022)

Below, we’ve listed all of the currently active Era of Althea codes that players can claim as of May 3, 2022. As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here.

Code Items NewUpdate?? 25 Free Spins AhwokenTwitter! 5 Free Spins MaineEOA 5 Free Spins

How to redeem Era of Althea codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in the game is not all that straightforward, and will require you to get used to the in-game menu and its features. If you’re not aware of the process, simply follow these steps to ensure you waste no time in getting your rewards:

Launch Era of Althea and click on the Play button right in the middle of your screen .

right in the . After the character model loads into the game, press the M button.

A menu will pop up on your screen containing a Settings icon in the middle.

in the middle. Clicking on it will unlock its menu with the option “ Insert Code Here ” towards the bottom right.

” towards the bottom right. Copy any of the active codes from the chart above and paste them into the allotted space.

Click on the Redeem Code button to receive the respective rewards.

Full list of Era of Althea expired codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Codes Items 25LIKES! 15 free spins 4MILVISITS! 15 free spins ShutdownForFixesA! 5 free spins 2MVISITS! 15 free spins MyApologies! 60 free spins AltheaHype! 10 free spins EOA 15 Free Spins 1500Likes 3 Free Spins 3000Likes 15 Free Spins 6000Likes2 10 Free Spins TrueSupport! 5 Free Spins ShutdownForFixes! 10 Free Spins ShutdownForFixes2! 10 Free Spins 1MVISITS! 10 Free Spins 15KLIKES! 10 Free Spins SHUTDOWNADOPTME! 10 Free Spins

What are Era of Althea codes used for in Roblox?

As shown in the tables above, Era of Althea codes are useful for players in gaining free Spins, or even Double XP at times. These rewards grant fantastic bonuses, making it much easier for you to defeat players in return.

New codes are added quite often, and they can go a very long way in making your experience that much smoother.

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about Era of Althea promo codes for May 2022.

