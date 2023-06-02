How to get Parrot Fishface accessory for free in Roblox

Roblox players, for a limited period of time, may pick up the Parrot Fishface hat in the game’s Avatar Shop. Here’s how you can get the free head accessory in-game.

Roblox accessories are among the most sought-after digital items of any game because of their rarity and exclusivity. Those that acquire a large number of these items are seen as elite collectors and lauded for their commitment to the game.

The game periodically gives away free stuff in the Avatar Shop for users who don’t want to spend their real money on virtual items and in-game currency, Robux. There have been holiday-themed cosmetic releases from the avatar shop this past year, for Christmas, Easter, and Chinese New Year.

Now that summer has officially begun, everyone can get a free Parrot Fishface head accessory while it lasts. Here’s how you can get it in Roblox.

Roblox The Avatar Shop consists of several unique items to choose from

Redeem the free Parrot Fishface hat in Roblox Avatar Shop

Roblox users may now visit the Avatar Shop to claim the free Parrot Fishface Hat that adds a tropical touch to their avatars’ appearances. The hat is interactive, and while worn, it will occasionally spew out water bubbles.

You may purchase this free head accessory from the Avatar Shop, starting from June 1 to June 15, 2023.

Visit the Avatar Shop on Roblox. Search for the item by name. Click on the green “Buy” button to add it to your collection.

Once you’ve done that, the item will appear in your inventory, and you may use the Avatar editor to give it to your character. However, you can also check how it appears on your Avatar by clicking the “Try On” and “3D” buttons located on the item’s listing in the store.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about getting the free Parrot Fishface Hat in Roblox.

