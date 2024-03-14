Roblox The Hunt 2024: All participating Video Stars

Curious about which Video Stars will participate in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition? Check out which of your favorite creators will be joining this exciting event in 2024.

Roblox is known for its fun and extravagant events but none garnered as much popularity as the Egg Hunts (aka Egg Drops and Eggstravaganza). Players across the globe participated in events spread over various games to locate unique eggs. These eggs could fetch thousands of Robux on the marketplace making them extremely desirable.

After a four-year break since April 2020, platform-wide events are back with a new futuristic look. From March 15, 2024, at 10 am ET till March 29, 2024, at 5 pm, ET, your favorite creators will take part in The Hunt: First Edition to seek unique badges across many popular games.

So check out which Video Stars are joining the Hunt 2024. You also stand a chance to get a free reward from the Video Stars so find out how at the end.

Stand a chance to win the Vault Star Headphones for free in The Hunt 2024.

All Video Stars participating in Roblox The Hunt

Here’s a list of every Roblox Video Star joining The Hunt: First Edition 2024:

If you don’t see your favorite Video Star on this list, don’t fret. The list may update during the event so stay tuned.

Are there any free rewards from Video Stars in The Hunt?

In The Hunt 2024, players have a chance to get the Vault Star Headphones for free. The description for this item says, “These headphones? Oh, well it’s actually a funny story. I was hanging out with this video star… This avatar item was acquired during The Hunt: First Edition.”

According to the description, players can get these free headphones by heading to The Hunt Hub and finding a Video Creator. A tweet from Conor3D confirms this.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Video Stars in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition.

