The zodiac signs of the Selling Sunset cast

The cast of Selling Sunset deals with their fair share of drama. Do their zodiac signs have anything to do with that?

It makes it a little easier to understand the Selling Sunset cast’s behaviors and motives when you know their zodiac signs.

If you’re into astrology at all, you already know that each zodiac sign comes with its own set of personality traits and characteristics.

Where exactly do the cast members of Season 7 fall when it comes to their birth dates and zodiac signs? Here’s a breakdown.

Article continues after ad

Jason and Brett Oppenheim – Aries

Is it shocking at all that Jason and Brett Oppenheim are Aries individuals? The twins were both born on April 12, 1977. Aries people are known for their leadership skills. They speak their minds boldly and proudly.

Article continues after ad

Aries are known for being ambitious because they step up to the plate when needed. As the men who launched the Oppenheim Group in Southern California, their sign totally makes sense.

Chrishell Stause – Cancer

Chrishell Stause was born on July 21, 1981, which means she’s a Cancer. Cancers are recognized for being highly loving individuals who are often driven by their emotions.

Article continues after ad

Based on some of the drama Chrishell has been wrapped up in, this tracks. Her loving nature and desire to start a family does, as well.

Mary Fitzgerald – Libra

Born on September 24, 1983, Mary Fitzgerald is a true Libra. One of the most common traits Libras have is that they prefer keeping things as diplomatic and non-confrontational as possible.

Article continues after ad

As a Libra, Mary is the type of person who avoids office drama like the plague. She even stepped down from her promotional title so she wouldn’t have to get in the middle of disputes between other women in the office.

Article continues after ad

Amanza Smith – Sagittarius

Amanza Smith in an Instagram picture.

Amanza Smith is a Sagittarius based on her December 12, 1976 birthday. Sagittarius individuals are adventurous, independent, and outspoken.

All of these traits describe Amanza perfectly. Sagittariuses are fire elements, which explains Amanza‘s fiery passion for her career, her kids, and her friendships.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Emma Hernan – Cancer

Emma Hernan was born on July 14, 1991, which means she’s a cancer just like Chrishell. There’s a reason Emma and Chrishell gravitate towards each other so much.

Article continues after ad

From the very beginning, Emma’s friendship with Chrishell was something enviable. Her ability to empathize with others fits the bill for a Cancer, also.

Article continues after ad

Chelsea Lazkani – Aquarius

The surprising reality about Chelsea Lazkani is that she’s not a fire sign! She’s actually an air sign. Since she was born on January 26, 1983, she’s classified as an Aquarius.

Aquarius people are innovative, intellectual, and creative. These are words that describe Chelsea to a T when it comes to her views on business and work ethic.

Nicole Young – Sagittarius

Nicole Young is a Sagittarius with a birthday that landed on December 21, 1984. As soon as she joined the cast of Selling Sunset, she brought the heat.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In true fire sign fashion, she was instantly caught in a whirlwind of drama with her co-stars. No one will forget about the drama she had with Chrishell anytime soon.

Bre Tiesi – Taurus

Bre Tiesi is a Taurus who was born on May 4, 1991. Taurus folks are known for being incredibly grounded, calm, and stable.

Every single scene Bre has filmed for Selling Sunset proves that she always maintains a very composed temperament, regardless of what’s going on around her.

Article continues after ad

Romain Bonnet – Gemini

Romain Bonnet was born on June 18, 1993, and that makes him a Gemini. His Gemini characteristics were on full display in earlier seasons of Selling Sunset.

Article continues after ad

He would get into immature arguments with Mary! Now, it seems he’s certainly matured with fewer mood swings taking place and tons of personal growth.