Selling Sunset: Why are Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk feuding?

Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk were able to get along for a while even though they share an ex. Is that sentiment still true?

The number of feuds to spark up between cast members on Selling Sunset is always growing. The dynamics at the Oppenheim Group don’t exactly shape up to create sisterhood-style bonds.

One of the most surprising feuds to stem from Season 7 went down between Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk.

Both of these women used to date Jason Oppenheim, but their dispute went up in flames while Marie-Lou was still in a relationship with him. Here’s what happened.

Inside Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk’s feud

Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Murk on Selling Sunset.

When Chrishell and Marie-Lou sat down for lunch together during an episode of Selling Sunset, and it led to an unexpectedly awkward turnout.

Although the two women agreed to meet with each other as a way of potentially building and developing a friendship, things didn’t pan out that way.

Marie-Lou suggested there were still romantic “feelings left” brewing between Chrishell and Jason following the end of their romance.

As a reminder, Chrishell and Jason dated for five months in 2021, but called it quits when he wouldn’t get on the same page as her about having children.

Chrishell was so annoyed by Marie-Lou’s statement that she decided to walk out on the lunch early. Before departing, she added, “I’m losing brain cells on this conversation.”

Part of the reason Chrishell was so bothered might have to do with the fact that she’s been involved with someone else since October 2021.

Chrishell hard-launched her relationship with a non-binary musician named G Flip via Instagram in March 2022.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip in an Instagram selfie.

Now, Chrishell and G Flip are officially married! They tied the knot in May 2023 at a Las Vegas wedding chapel with an Elvis impersonator.

Marie-Lou and Jason’s relationship crumbled about 10 months after that intense chat with Chrishell. The ex-couple claimed that long-distance dating placed them under too much of a strain to keep it going.

When Chrishell was accused of harboring feelings for Jason (despite her new relationship), it was enough to stir up some drama between her and Marie-Lou.