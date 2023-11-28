Is Mary Fitzgerald quitting Selling Sunset before Season 8?

Season 8 of Selling Sunset hasn’t started filming yet. Will Mary Fitzgerald be part of the cast?

The notion of losing Mary Fitzgerald from the cast of Selling Sunset really puts a damper on the entire Netflix reality TV show.

Mary is considered the “heart” of Selling Sunset since she’s the glue that holds everyone together in and out of the workplace.

She does her best to remain neutral whenever office drama spurs, but there’s a possibility she might not return for Season 8 of the show. These are the details.

Is Mary Fitzgerald leaving Selling Sunset?

Ever since 2019, Mary has been a staple in the Selling Sunset cast among the rest of the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group brokerage.

After dealing with serious heartache during Season 7, it’s possible she might not want to return to keep filming.

Mary opened up about the devastation of her miscarriage while filming Season 7. Her husband, Romain Bonnet, was just as distraught when faced with the emotional news.

With all of the petty drama that takes place at the Oppenheim Group, a woman trying to carry out a successful pregnancy might not want to be surrounded by stressful problems all the time.

One of the biggest problems to blossom during Season 7 was the drama between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young. Then, Bre Tiesi also expressed her anger over the commission split with Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

On top of that, there was also drama between Chrishell and Amanza Smith – despite the fact that they used to be incredibly close friends.

The ongoing feud between Bre and Chelsea Lazkani only added more despair to the vibe inside the office.

Mary has been vocal about wanting to have a baby with Romain, which means it’s crucial she puts her mental health first.

It wouldn’t be surprising at all to see an update from Mary about her decision to walk away from the show before Season 8 starts filming.