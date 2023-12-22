How many women has Jason Oppenheim hooked up with on Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim has a notorious history of hooking up with women he works with. Here are all the women he hooked up with on the show.

Jason Oppenheim is the co-owner of the Oppenheim real estate group and is also one of Selling Sunset’s main stars. The real estate broker has romantically pursued almost half of the cast of the Netflix series.

So far, Jason has been with five women we’ve seen on the show, four of whom are agents who work for him. This includes Mary Bonnet, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, and Chrishell Stause.

Surprisingly, Jason Oppenheim has managed to stay on good terms with all the women he has ever dated. On top of that, all those women remain good friends and work together.

Jason Oppenheim’s dating history is messy

NETFLIX Selling Sunset S5. Pictured: (L-R) Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim.

During Selling Sunset Season 6 Nicole Young revealed that she and Jason had dated before she was a real estate agent at his company. They dated 13-14 years ago and to that, Nicole said, “I’m the ‘O.G.’ … original girlfriend.”

Mary Fitzgerald became the first one of Selling Sunset’s agents to date Jason during the filming of the show. Mary and Jason dated during Season 1, and the pair even lived together and had adopted two dogs. The two dated for a year and continued staying good friends after their split.

Chrishell Stause, who was friends with Mary, came in after that. Before dating Stause, Jason asked for Mary’s approval as the girls were close friends and coworkers. The duo was together through 2021 and went public in July, telling people they were in ‘an amazing relationship’. Unfortunately, the two chose to split by the end of the year.

The most recent reveal was from Co-star Amanza Smith, who unexpectedly talked about her past with the broker during the Selling Sunset Reunion. The reality star revealed that the two made out once during their long history of being friends.

Lastly, in 2022 he began a relationship with a German model, Marie Lou Nurk, who made an appearance on Season 6 of Selling Sunset. The two made it work even though they had a 20-year age gap. Unfortunately, they split 10 months into the relationship because it was too difficult to date long-distance.

