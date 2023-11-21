The cast of Selling Sunset Season 7 ranked by Instagram followers

Instagram is a great social media app to use when noting various metrics. Here’s a measurement of Selling Sunset Season 7 cast and their Instagram followers.

Despite the fact that the cast of Selling Sunset is supposed to spend their time focused on business, there always seems to be some drama behind-the-scenes.

Sometimes, it even feels like these women are stuck in popularity contests as they judge and critique each other on screen.

Popularity is certainly a factor in the way their fans engage with them on social media. Here’s the breakdown of how the Selling Sunset cast ranks in terms of their Instagram followers.

Nicole Young – 58,500 followers

Nicole Young has a smaller following than the rest of her Season 7 co-stars at 58,500. The obvious reason for this is that she’s a newer addition to the cast lineup.

Romain Bonnet – 498,000 followers

Romain Bonnet is part of Selling Sunset thanks to his relationship with Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet. Along with working with Mary as a property developer, he’s also a male model. He’s got 498,000 followers on Instagram.

Chelsea Lazkani – 617,000 followers

Chelsea Lazkani has 617,000 followers on Instagram. Her feed is full of stunning model-esque photoshoots. Based on her success in real estate last season, there’s a chance her follower account will be rising soon enough.

Brett Oppenheim – 770,000 followers

Brett Oppenheim doesn’t do a lot of talking on Selling Sunset. His brother, Jason Oppenheim, often takes the lead. He’s still an important figure in the office and currently has 770,000 followers.

Amanza Smith – 1.3 million followers

INSTAGRAM Amanza Smith on Instagram.

As a professional decorator and luxury real estate agent, Amanza Smith has a lot going on. Her willingness to share details about her personal life has helped fans find her more relatable. She currently has 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Bre Tiesi – 1.3 million followers

Bre Tiesi is tied with Amanza at 1.3 million followers on Instagram. She’s new to Selling Sunset, but she isn’t new to being a public figure. She is also a Model and social media influencer who shares a child with Nick Cannon.

Jason Oppenheim – 1.5 million followers

Although Jason and Brett are twin brothers, Jason has a much higher following on Instagram. He currently has 1.5 million followers keeping up with his business-centered content.

Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet – 2.3 million followers

Mary is often considered the “heart“ of Selling Sunset with her incredible personality and her desire to maintain a peaceful environment. She has 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

Emma Hernan – 2.3 million followers

Emma Hernan is tied with Mary since she also has 2.3 million followers on Instagram. The real estate agent also runs a vegan food company, which is another reason why plenty of followers have flooded her page.

Chrishell Stause – 3.8 million followers

Chrishell Stause is the most followed Selling Sunset cast member with 3.8 million followers. Prior to Selling Sunset, she was already established in the Hollywood industry as an actress in various soap operas and movie projects.

For more Selling Sunset coverage, keep it locked in at Dexerto.