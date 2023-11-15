Selling Sunset fans defend Nicole for not “playing the game” of Reality TV

This theory about Nicole Young makes sense after witnessing her wild experience on Selling Sunset starting in Season 6.

Fans of Selling Sunset have banded together to discuss a theory about Nicole Young and her presence on the hit Netflix reality TV show.

Nicole is a newer addition to the cast, although she’s not exactly “new“ to the Oppenheim Group. She’s been selling mansions and luxury estates in the Los Angeles area with this brokerage for several years.

Article continues after ad

She’s barely started snagging camera time with the rest of her co-stars in Season 6. Since she isn’t “playing the game” required in the reality TV world, fans are jumping to her defense.

Article continues after ad

This theory about Nicole Young on Selling Sunset makes sense

Is it possible Nicole only agreed to star on Selling Sunset because she wanted to further her career as a real estate agent?

While some of the agents on the cast lean into the game of reality television for clout and notoriety, but doesn’t seem to be something that Nicole is drawn to.

Article continues after ad

One Redditor created a thread to discuss the theory saying, “I think Nicole is just not made for reality TV… She’s a legit realtor first and foremost — she backed out of the show right before season one — then she saw the success of the show/ success of the ladies and decided she wanted in on it BUT… she doesn’t know how to play the game.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The “game” this Redditor is referring to revolves around knowing what you can say and when you can say it whenever the camera crews are around.

Article continues after ad

It’s about making sure you’re on friendly terms with the most likable people in the office to avoid having a reputation smeared for millions of viewers to see.

It’s about striking that perfect balance between being your most authentic self while also being slightly fake so the court of public opinion doesn’t shred you to bits.

These are a couple of things Nicole didn’t prioritize or think about when she agreed to star on Selling Sunset. Getting into a feud with Chrishell Stause and being accused of drug abuse is a telltale sign of that.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another Redditor joined the conversation to say, “I agree and was thinking the same thing. She actually is a full time realtor and has over 100 million in sales. It would explain why she panicked while under attack and being accused of drug use, since this is her actual job and not a side project or a step towards fame. She was worried about her public reputation.”

Now that Nicole has a little more insight into how reality TV works, there’s a chance she’ll start navigating differently in future seasons if she chooses to stay on the show.