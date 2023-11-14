Selling Sunset: Who is Chelsea Lazkani’s husband?

Chelsea Lazkani and Jeff Lazkani met on Tinder. Now, it seems they’re happily married. These are the details about him.

One of the most vibrant and high-energy real estate agents to join the cast of Selling Sunset is Chelsea Lazkani.

The luxury real estate agent doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind, which occasionally gets her into a little bit of trouble.

For the most part, she’s bonded well with the other real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group. Who does she come home to after work, though? Meet her husband, Jeff Lazkani.

Meet Chelsea Lazkani’s husband, Jeff Lazkani

One of the reasons it was easy for Chelsea to make her way onto the “starting lineup” at the Oppenheim Group was the connection her husband already had to Jason Oppenheim.

When she first met Jason at a party with Christine Quinn, she name-dropped her husband and her conversation with Jason instantly started flowing.

Season 5 was the time for viewers to get accustomed to Chelsea and her personality. In Season 6, viewers finally got the chance to see what her relationship with her husband was like at home.

Now that Season 7 is here, it’s time to do a deep dive into who Jeff really is as a person. According to People, Jeff and Chelsea met each other for the first time in 2015.

Interestingly enough, the pair swiped right on each other using Tinder. Two years later in 2017, they tied the knot. Now, they share two children together.

Although Jeff doesn’t post much of anything on social media, he is usually spotted in a lot of the pics and videos Chelsea posts on her page.

He’s originally from California, he works as a managing partner for Icon Media Group, and he goes out of his way to support Chelsea in her career as a real estate agent.