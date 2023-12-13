Selling Sunset viewers are curious why Chrishell can “do no wrong” with diehard fans

Selling Sunset viewers are curious to know where Chrishell Stause’s diehard fans come from.

Since Season 1 of Selling Sunset premiered in 2019, fans have been openly obsessed with Chrishell Stause.

She joined the Netflix reality TV show after spending years as a soap opera actress on All My Children, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless.

Where exactly do her diehard fans come from? Sometimes, it seems like Chrishell is the only Selling Sunset cast member who can “do no wrong.”

Chrishell Stause has overly devoted fans

A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss Chrishell and her forgiving fan base. It seems that when she makes mistakes, acts inappropriately, or inserts herself into positions where she’s being harsh to others, fans of the show are quick to forgive her and make excuses for the behavior.

The person who started the thread wrote, “CHRISHELL FANS QUESTION: Where are you all coming from? Is it the soaps? Or is it SS?

“Do you guys watch because you saw her from her soap operas? Or are y’all actually just obsessed with her from Selling Sunset? Or are y’all planted by producers?”

Someone responded by saying, “I didn’t know her before Selling Sunset. I love her. She has some bad moments but then she handles any fallout with grace.”

Someone else wrote, “I like her from SS. I think she has had the most character development on the show and is the most relatable.”

A third fan added, “I’ll echo the others and say I just think she’s relatable and seems to have mostly good intentions. She can admit when she’s wrong or when she went too low, unlike a lot of the other people on the show.”

Based on what social media users are saying, Chrishell’s beloved by diehard fans because she’s relatable, she has good intentions, she’s mature, and she’s all about female empowerment.

Also, it looks like many of her fans come from watching her on Selling Sunset rather than her history as a soap opera actress.