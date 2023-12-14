Selling Sunset cast members say they need better mental health resources on set

A handful of agents at the Oppenheim group just opened up about needing better mental health resources on set.

The real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group deal with highly stressful situations all the time since they handle million-dollar listings across Southern California.

Bre Tiesi invited Emma Hernan and Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet to join her for a video on her YouTube channel. The video gave them a chance to answer questions from fans.

One of the questions was about whether or not they have a therapist on set while filming Selling Sunset. Here’s what these three ladies said about mental health resources.

Does Selling Sunset need a therapist on staff?

When Bre asked Emma and Mary to respond to a fan’s question about whether or not they have a therapist on set with them, Mary quickly said, “We need one, but we all have our own individuals one we see frequently.”

After that, Bre added, “We should have one. We need an office therapist.”

Bre, Emma, and Mary laughed it off as they were talking about it, but having an actual therapist on staff might benefit the cast members of Selling Sunset.

There’s been an endless flow of drama between the real estate agents on the show, which means some professional mediation could certainly come in handy.

The feud between Bre and Chelsea Lazkani got messy! While Chelsea tried to remedy the situation independently, a neutral third party could have created more of a resolution.

The issues between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young have been going on for years. Their drama worsened while filming Seasons 6 and 7 of Selling Sunset. Imagine if a professional therapist was on set to help mediate their dispute as well!

According to Mary, some cast members of Selling Sunset seek out the mental health resources they need outside of the show on an individual basis. As of now, a therapist isn’t readily available on set between takes.