Selling Sunset: What are Brett and Jason Oppenheim’s net worths?

Brett and Jason Oppenheim are the successful twin brothers behind the Oppenheim Group on Selling Sunset. These brothers have accrued massive net worths throughout their careers.

When homebuyers are thinking about investing their wealth into luxurious mansions across the Southern California area, the Oppenheim Group is a brokerage that might easily come to mind.

That’s because the Oppenheim Group is full of talented real estate agents who know their way around the beaches and city streets of Los Angeles.

Plus, an entire Netflix reality TV show is centered around the success and opulence of the Oppenheim Group – Selling Sunset. The two brothers in charge of this brokerage are Brett and Jason Oppenheim. Here is what their net worth looks like.

Brett and Jason Oppenheim have massive net worths

As twin brothers and CEOs of the Oppenheim Group, Brett and Jason Oppenheim are two of the richest cast members on Selling Sunset. According to Capital FM, it’s estimated that they’ve each got net worth of $100 million.

Based on all of the million dollar listings they’ve sold, the businesses they launched, and the properties they’ve accrued, this number isn’t all that surprising.

On top of selling homes on the real estate side of things, they also build and renovate properties around Los Angeles to eventually flip for profit.

The real estate agents these brothers employ are some of Selling Sunset’s most popular for a reason; they really know how to sell a property to a customer, even if its price is a bit higher than the budget they were shopping for.

They only deal with individuals who can take the heat and generate as much wealth as possible. Some of the real estate agents they have on staff include Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, and Heather Rae El Moussa.

All of these women help support and build up the Oppenheim Group with every mansion sale they are part of.