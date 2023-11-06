Selling Sunset: What is Mary Fitzgerald’s net worth?

One of Oppenheim’s Group’s most solid agents is Mary Fitzgerald. Her talent in the real estate industry is unparalleled. Here’s the truth about her net worth.

There are tons of hard-working real estate agents working at the Oppenheim Group on Netflix’s Selling Sunset. One of the OG cast members who’s been around since day one is Mary Fitzgerald .

While other real estate agents have come and gone, she’s been there for the long haul. Mary’s storyline on Selling Sunset has always been something intense to keep up with.

This is because she used to have a relationship with Jason Oppenheim, she’s close friends with Chrishell Stause, and she tied the knot on camera with her current husband, Romain Bonnet. Now, it’s time to do a deep dive into her net worth status. How much wealth is Mary sitting on?

Mary Fitzgerald has a net worth of $1 million

A career as a real estate agent and reality TV star has taken Mary far in terms of her wealth. The Cinemaholic reports that she has a net worth of $1 million.

She’s been killing it in the real estate industry since 2008, way before Netflix camera crews came around to begin documenting her life. Prior to joining the Oppenheim Group in 2014, she was making waves in the real estate world in places like London and New York.

The Oppenheim Group’s official website boasts that Mary’s sales have occurred to an amount more than $105 million since getting started.

Her bio also describes her as being someone full of honesty, integrity, and an unrivaled work ethic. Mary currently has 2.2 million people keeping up with her on Instagram today.

Since she has so much influence on social media, the ability for her to advertise some of the homes she’s selling is a lot easier. Attracting homebuyers with such a massive following simplifies a lot of concerns. Plenty of her posts focus on the luxury residences she’s working with.