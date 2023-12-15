Selling Sunset: Amanza Smith and Chrishell Stause’s feud is officially over

Amanza Smith and Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset were feuding for a while, but it looks like that’s all water under the bridge now.

Anyone who watched Season 7 of Selling Sunset witnessed the messy feud between Amanza Smith and Chrishell Stause go down.

Fans were openly disappointed to see the breakdown of their friendship since they seemed so close during earlier seasons.

Now, it looks like the drama between Amanza and Chrishell is water under the bridge after Chrishell showed up to celebrate Amanza’s 47th birthday party.

Article continues after ad

Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith are friends again

According to The Daily Mail, Chrishell arrived at Amanza’s celebratory bash along with a few other Selling Sunset co-stars.

Article continues after ad

Amanza‘s birthday party was a night to remember with plenty of her friends in attendance. This included Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet, Emma Hernan, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Amanza Smith and Chrisell Stause’s feud has ended.

Amanza was seen celebrating her birthday in a mesh dress that was see-through from top to bottom. Chrishell also stood out in her metallic dress with purple undertones.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The fashion-forward real estate agents enjoyed Amanza’s birthday celebration at a Los Angeles restaurant called Beauty & Essex.

In the past, Chrishell has been vocal about staying far away from people who create unnecessary stress in her life.

The fact that she showed up at Amanza’s birthday says a lot about where their friendship stands today.

Article continues after ad

As a reminder, the feud between Chrishell and Amanza started when Chrishell skipped out on a group dinner in Cabo.

Article continues after ad

Amanza was offended by Chrishell’s absence and decided to leave a cringeworthy video message on Chrishell’s phone.

The purpose of the video message was to guilt and shame Chrishell for not showing up. Fans agreed on social media that Amanza’s behavior was totally out of line. As of now, it doesn’t seem Chrishell is still holding any grudges.