Squid Game fans divided by “random” eliminations in The Challenge

Fans of Squid Game: The Challenge aren’t very satisfied with the game’s “random” elimination as some deem them as unfair.

Upon its release in 2021, Netflix’s high-stakes drama series Squid Game quickly took over the world thanks to its unique story and personable characters.

The series followed a group of desperate people competing in children’s games for a huge cash prize, but failure to win resulted in their deaths. The show was so popular that it spawned a real-life US version which premiered this year – without the fatalities.

However, though the Squid Game reality show has seen some controversies, fans have mostly enjoyed their viewing experience – but some viewers think the show was brought down thanks to one aspect.

Squid Game reality fans think the eliminations were the worst

In a semi-viral Reddit post, one Squid Game: The Challenge fans lamented about their disdain for the show’s eliminations and how it would’ve been better without them.

“So many people with minimal skill and wits made too far solely on being high up in popularity or low on people’s radar,” they wrote, “The final 20 or so people were a bunch of people pleasers and spineless dogs.”

“Which is why no one stood for Trey when he made two jumps. This challenge didn’t inherit any of the themes presented in the OG show.”

The user is referring to the Glass Bridge incident where Trey’s teammate Ashley didn’t overtake him during their crossing, which is what their team decided to do, and it ended with him being eliminated.

This pushback towards the “randomness” of the show’s eliminations isn’t exactly surprising as most reality shows have their elimination rounds turn into a popularity contest.

However, Squid Game: The Challenge could’ve taken more inspiration from the show and had the teams work towards a more individualistic goal rather than an overall team one.

At the end of the day, this game was created from a show where you’re supposed to look out for yourself, but Netflix seemed to turn into more of a team sport and popularity contest, which takes away from the original message.

