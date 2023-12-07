Squid Game: Player 301 calls for “evolution” in The Challenge Season 2

Squid Game: Player 301 calls for “evolution” in The Challenge Season 2Netflix
Netflix has given Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 the green light, and with future players already signing up, Trey Plutnicki (301) has called for “evolution” in the next series.
Here’s the thing: in the original series, Squid Game isn’t a televised event. It’s a secretive competition funded by the elite to prey on impoverished people, and its contestants are whisked away from their lives to a clandestine location to take part.
The Challenge is a full-blown reality TV show that’s been streaming on Netflix all over the world, topping charts in several countries.
If the first season received plenty of applications, millions will likely be keen to participate in Season 2 – and whatever comes next, there’ll be an “evolution,” according to Trey.
Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 will be an “evolution”
With the Season 2 casting process open for applications now, Trey posted a video on TikTok discussing how a second season of a show like Squid Game: The Challenge could work.
“So Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge was just announced, and I have so many thoughts,” he said, before comparing the first season to Survivor’s launch in 2000.
“So this entire new group of people are sort of thrown into this world of survivor competition shows that have never been exposed to it before, and they’re reacting pretty similar to the way people reacted to Richard Hatch winning Season 1 of Survivor,” he continued.
“So when we ask ourselves about Season 2… where do we go from here? Not only does production have to ask, ‘Okay, so do we separate from the scripted series even more [and] make it its own thing? Or are we going to derive from Season 2 of the scripted series to get challenges or are we still gonna borrow from Season 1?
“Contestants are also asking themselves, ‘Okay, I’ve seen Season 1 of the show. How do I win and also how do I not become the most hated person in the world for two weeks?’
“So I think we’re really going to see an evolution of strategy here and an evolution of reality competition in general. Season 1 was extremely zeitgeisty, it did something I’ve never seen and never even dreamed could be possible in a season of reality television – which is have that many contestants and tell that many complex stories.”
Trey added wished the “best of luck” to the next contestants to wear 301 and 302, which was the number worn by his mother LeAnn in the series. “You’re gonna need it,” he said, laughing.
Squid Game: The Challenge is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out more of our coverage below:
- Who won Squid Game: The Challenge?
- Is Squid Game: The Challenge scripted?
- Squid Game fans divided by final game
- Did the Squid Game contestants get paid?
- Is the credit card in Squid Game real?
- Squid Game fans “heartbroken” over Mai’s story
- Squid Game: The Challenge all eliminations
- Squid Game: The Challenge filming locations
- Squid Game: The Challenge soundtrack
- How are players eliminated in The Challenge?
- Why Player 299 joined the show
- Did the players actually fall in Glass Bridge?
- Squid Game fans slam “coward” Player 278
- Player 278 trolls fans amid Squid Game backlash
- “Missing” Squid Game: The Challenge player speaks out
- How to apply for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2
- Players allegedly asked to “pretend” to compete
- Squid Game: The Challenge player details set conditions
- Squid Game: The Challenge producers hit back
- Squid Game: The Challenge contestants threaten lawsuit
- Squid Game: The Challenge receives audience backlash