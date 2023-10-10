GamingPrime Day

This Prime Day Lego Star Wars deal finally fulfills my childhood dream

LEGO

Amazon’s Prime Day LEGO deals are currently offering up the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker at its historic lowest-ever price today.

The time has never been better to invest in the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker as it’s down to its cheapest-ever price of just $118.99 (was $170) for a saving of 30%. In terms of cash knocked off, that’s a full $51 deducted from the sticker price and a rate that’s yet to be beaten.

What makes this a particularly aggressive Prime Day deal is the fact that you’re saving a full a further $9 off the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker than its previous lowest-ever price. During last year’s Prime Day sale, it was down to $127.99, but now, with this current sale, you’re getting the absolute best price, so this set is well worth considering today.

Buy the discounted LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker
LEGO

The LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker is one of the most prized recreations from the original trilogy of movies, with its first incarnation released 20 years ago. There have been a total of 13 revisions since then, and this is the latest model that celebrates the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. There’s a total of 1267 pieces and six minifigs included so you can recreate the opening minutes of the movie, or have a killer display piece.

It was always the set that I wanted when I was a kid and this hefty discount has meant that pulling the trigger now is right. As I had grown up with LEGO Star Wars, I had, and still own, the LEGO AT-ST Walker which was released during the 30th anniversary of A New Hope back in the mid-2000s. Now, I can complete the set with both of the Imperial walkers on full display. We’re also rounding up the best Prime Day LEGO deals for more awesome offers.

