This Prime Day Lego Star Wars deal finally fulfills my childhood dream

Amazon’s Prime Day LEGO deals are currently offering up the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker at its historic lowest-ever price today.

The time has never been better to invest in the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker as it’s down to its cheapest-ever price of just $118.99 (was $170) for a saving of 30%. In terms of cash knocked off, that’s a full $51 deducted from the sticker price and a rate that’s yet to be beaten.

What makes this a particularly aggressive Prime Day deal is the fact that you’re saving a full a further $9 off the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker than its previous lowest-ever price. During last year’s Prime Day sale, it was down to $127.99, but now, with this current sale, you’re getting the absolute best price, so this set is well worth considering today.

LEGO

The LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker is one of the most prized recreations from the original trilogy of movies, with its first incarnation released 20 years ago. There have been a total of 13 revisions since then, and this is the latest model that celebrates the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. There’s a total of 1267 pieces and six minifigs included so you can recreate the opening minutes of the movie, or have a killer display piece.

It was always the set that I wanted when I was a kid and this hefty discount has meant that pulling the trigger now is right. As I had grown up with LEGO Star Wars, I had, and still own, the LEGO AT-ST Walker which was released during the 30th anniversary of A New Hope back in the mid-2000s. Now, I can complete the set with both of the Imperial walkers on full display. We’re also rounding up the best Prime Day LEGO deals for more awesome offers.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.