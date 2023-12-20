LEGO Star Wars gets more killer deals at Walmart this holiday

Walmart is offering more great savings on LEGO Star Wars sets. We have rounded up each one of the discounted kits.

Taking inspiration from iconic characters, scenes, and starships from the galaxy far, far away, the LEGO Star Wars collection is extremely popular. In addition, there are sets for nearly all ages, ranging from kids aged four and up, to adults aged 18 and up, and ages in between.

Walmart is now offering even more discounts on LEGO Star Wars sets. We have highlighted each one of them.

1. LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker — 75337

LEGO

Comprising 1082 pieces, this kit is sure to keep Star Wars fans aged nine and up preoccupied for hours on end. Not only does it provide an immersive building experience, but it undoubtedly offers oodles of fun when you recreate the Battle of Utapau.

The set measures seven-and-a-half inches tall, nine-and-a-half inches wide, and 17 inches long. It features several true-to-the-original elements. These include a detachable cockpit, a duo of detailed cabins, and a 360-degree rotating elevating heavy blaster cannon with a couple of stud shooters. Six blaster cannons and two thermal detonators are also present.

What’s more, allowing you to relive the iconic battle, the set includes minifigures of Commander Cody, a 212th Clone Gunner, and a trio of 212th Clone Troopers. But that’s not all. It also features thee battle droids and a buildable Dwarf Spider Droid.

Walmart has reduced this set’s price by $27.99 to $112.

2. LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet — 75349

LEGO

The LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet is a must-have set for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up. Indeed, we included it in our list comprising of our picks of the best LEGO Star Wars gifts for adults. So, with Walmart cutting this kit’s price by $14.00 to $55.99, why not grab it now?

This set not only promises an immersive building experience. When the 854-piece kit is completed, it will make for a great display piece in your home or office.

Measuring eight inches tall, five inches wide, and five inches deep, the LEGO replica of Captain Rex’s helmet features an array of authentic elements. True to the original, the brick-built model is finished in white, replete with blue contrast detailing. Side vents are also present and correct. The kit includes stickers for you to recreate the weld lines of Captain Rex’s helmet.

3. LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber — 75347

LEGO

An action-packed LEGO Star Wars set, the brick-built TIE Bomber will provide tons of fun to any Star Wars enthusiast aged nine and up. The kit is equipped with a variety of features.

This LEGO-reimagined fighter ship sports a duo of stud shooters and, what’s more, a torpedo-dropping function. That’s cool. There is also an opening cockpit.

The kit measures four inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches long. It comprises of 625 pieces.

The set includes minifigures of Darth Vader, replete with his Lightsaber, and Vice Admiral Sloane. Of course, a TIE Bomber Pilot is also present (it’s not like Darth Vader is going to take up piloting duties, right?). In addition, there’s also a Gonk Droid LEGO figure.

Walmart has dropped the price of this set by $13 to $51.99.

4. LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter — 75325

LEGO

Designed for Star Wars fans aged nine and up, this LEGO Star Wars set is sure to provide loads of playing fun when the building part is done. In addition, the latter won’t take so long. This set comprises of only 412 pieces.

Staying true to the original, the LEGO replica model features some bashed-up details. It is a fighter ship, no less. As such, it is also equipped with a spring-loaded shooter. In addition, there is a cockpit for the pilot, passenger space for Grogu, and a cargo compartment.

Minifigures of The Mandalorian, replete with a darksaber and jetpack, and Peli Motto are included. However, there are two more characters. Yup, the kit features LEGO figures of Grogu and a BD Droid.

The LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter measures two-and-a-half inches tall, 11.5 inches wide, and 16.5 inches long. Walmart has reduced this set’s price by $12 to $47.99.

5. LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank — 75361

LEGO

Ever wanted to team up with The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Grogu? Well, why wait Walmart has dropped the LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank kit’s price by $10 to $39.99.

This set will allow you to create your own battle scenes with the trio. Indeed, Minifigures of The Mandalorian and Bo-Katan Kryze are included. But what about Grogu? Not to worry. A LEGO figure of Baby Yoda is also present. The kit also includes an array of accessories, such as The Mandalorian’s darksaber, a blaster pistol, and jetpack elements.

Designed for Star Wars enthusiasts aged nine and up, the LEGO-reimagined Spider Tank comprises of 526 pieces. Measuring three-and-a-half inches tall, six-and-a-half inches wide, and seven-and-a-half inches long, the tank is equipped with grabbing claws and posable legs. There is also an opening cockpit and an elevating hatch, which features two stud shooters.

Each of these LEGO Star Wars sets will make for a great gift, whether it is for yourself or other Star Wars fans in your life. These kits provide an immersive building and playing experience. However, they also look great when displayed in your home or office.

