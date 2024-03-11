Retired LEGO sets still available at Amazon but there’s a catch

Missed out on grabbing the LEGO sets of yesteryear? Don’t fret. Amazon still has stock. But there’s a catch. They come at a premium.

Recently, a host of retired LEGO sets have popped up online. Indeed, they are still in stock. Unboxed? Think again. Although having been discontinued, they are box-fresh, kept from the elements and, arguably, as investments. Indeed, with each of these kits there’s a catch and it is a price increase.

Take, for example, the LEGO Ideas Yellow Submarine, which is still available at Amazon. Since its retirement in 2017, the value of this The Beatles-inspired kit has jumped up by around 300%. That’s immense. The same goes for the LEGO Marvel Attack on Avengers Tower of 2015.

Of course, the premiums asked for these sets are owing to their rarity and desirability. So, if you are an avid LEGO collector, you might just want to grab them while they are still in stock.

We have rounded up the latest retired LEGO sets currently available at Amazon and highlight by just how much their prices have increased since their release. There are LEGO Star Wars, LEGO Technic, LEGO Harry Potter, and LEGO The Lord of the Rings. Here’s what you can expect.

1. LEGO Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid — 75306

LEGO

The LEGO-reimagined Imperial Probe Droid isn’t the first (and arguably last) retired LEGO Star Wars set still in stock at Amazon. Indeed, there is also a duo of LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series kits. The latter comes in the shape of the LEGO Star Wars A-wing Starfighter and LEGO Star Wars Y-Wing Starfighter.

Released in 2021, the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid had a lifespan of only 20 months before it was retired to the galaxy far, far away. As such, there are arguably only a few fresh examples still available today.

As a result, this kit’s original price of $59.99 has increased. Fortunately, not by that much. To be precise, around 30%.

But should you buy it? That’s the question. If you’re an avid LEGO Star Wars collector, the latter would be “yes”. Designed for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up, this kit is sure to look great when displayed next to your collection comprising the best LEGO Star Wars sets for adults.

The completed build stands 10.5 inches tall, nine inches wide, and four inches deep. It also ships with a transparent pole for you to “suspend” it above the snow-inspired display stand. An information plaque is also included.

But before you display it, you’ll have to click together each of this Star Wars-inspired LEGO set’s 683 bricks. While doing so, this model is sure to transport you to the classic battle scenes, which took place on planet Hoth, of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

2. LEGO Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander

LEGO

Recently, LEGO introduced a host of new LEGO sets developed in collaboration with NASA, all of which are of the LEGO Technic variety. However, if you prefer traditional LEGO bricks over LEGO Technic pieces, why not grab the kit featured here?

Although discontinued at the end of 2023, Amazon still has stock of this set. What’s more, although its original asking price of $99.99 has increased by around 100% since it was retired, Amazon is currently offering a 34% discount on it.

So, while it’s still available and at a discount, it’s best to get your hands on it sooner rather than later. It’s a must-have for aspiring astronauts aged 16 and up.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, this set comprises 1087 pieces, each of which clicks together to create a stunning replica of the original. In addition, there’s a host of authentic details, inside and out. The latter includes gold-colored landing pads and panels, and opening camera and laser hatches, and a ladder. There are also two astronaut minifigures.

3. LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron — 42083

LEGO

The Bugatti Chiron is an engineering masterclass. So too is the LEGO replica. It was developed in partnership with the French firm, after all. It’s a spectacular piece of kit.

It has to be one of the best LEGO Technic sets. However, whereas the latter was designed for hyper-car enthusiasts aged 18 and up, you only need to be 16 years and older to enjoy the immersive building experience provided by this 1:8-scale Bugatti.

What’s more, as it was retired around only a year ago, unlike the LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS, its price hasn’t increased by much. Indeed, you’ll only pay a premium of 8% on the original $349.99.

Comprising 3599 pieces, the LEGO Technic Chiron boasts a host of authentic design detailing and accurate features. Dressed in Bugatti’s signature two-tone light-and-dark-blue hue, this LEGO Technic brick-built Bugatti is extremely detailed.

The LEGO-reimagined Chiron features a W16 engine, replete with moving pistons, an eight-speed paddle gearshift, and an active rear wing. The latter is adjusted by using the “top speed key”. The wheel design is also accurate to the original’s.

Once completed, the LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron measures five inches tall, 12.5 inches wide, and 22 inches long. Considering its size and remarkable detailing, it’s undoubtedly worthy of centerpiece status.

4. LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V — 92176

LEGO

The LEGO-reimagined NASA Apollo Saturn V is an impressive set. There’s no doubt about it. Designed for aspiring astronauts aged 14 and up, each of this kit’s 1969 bricks click together to create a marvelous replica of the original.

With this 1:110-scale model you can recreate each of the three stages as it launches into the atmosphere (of your home or office, of course). A lunar lander is also included. Three astronaut minifigures are present.

In addition to its authentic elements, the completed ship stands 39 inches tall. It also ships with a trio of display stands, allowing you to display it horizontally. Considering all of this, this set will make for a spectacular centerpiece.

But how much will this discontinued kit set you back? Well, compared to its pre-retirement price, it comes with a premium of around 75%.

5. LEGO Icons Haunted House — 10273

LEGO

The LEGO Icons Haunted House was one of many LEGO Icons sets that retired at the end of 2023. Missed out before it was discontinued after its 42-month lifespan? Well, you needn’t worry. It’s still available at Amazon.

What’s more, Amazon is offering it at the same price as before. So, if you ever wanted to get your hands on this kit, it’s best to do it sooner rather than later. Who knows how long stock will last.

In addition, it is a set that’s worth grabbing, especially if you want to expand your collection comprising LEGO buildings. Why, you ask? Well, it boasts a host of neat (and spooky) elements.

For example, you can control the the lights of the brick-built Manor von Barron via your smartphone. A LEGO light brick and battery are included. You can also equip the elevator with the (optional) LEGO Powered Up components.

Comprising 3231 bricks, this set is sure to provide LEGO fans aged 18 and up with an immensely rewarding building experience. The completed build measures 26.5 inches tall, 10 inches wide, and 10 inches deep. Ten minifigures are included.

6. LEGO Creator Expert Assembly Square — 10255

LEGO

Ever wanted to visit Assembly Square but missed out on the opportunity when it was still officially available? Well, don’t fret. If you’re aged 16 and up, you still can. Although retired at the end of 2023, it’s still in stock at Amazon.

So, while there are still examples left, why not hop into one of the best LEGO classic cars and set off to the brick-built Assembly Square? It’s sure to be an exciting experience. The same can be said of clicking together each of this kit’s 4002 pieces.

Once you’ve arrived, you can visit the café, bakery, florist, music store, photo and dance studios, and dentist. There’s also an apartment if you wish to stay over. In addition, each of these locations are packed with unique elements and accessories to complete the scene.

Once completed, the set measures 13 inches tall, 14 inches wide, and nine inches deep. This set will look great next to the LEGO Creator 3in1 Main Street.

However, as it’s been discontinued, the LEGO Creator Expert Assembly Square’s price has increased. Fortunately, it’s not by much (around 14%).

7. LEGO Harry Potter The Monster Book of Monsters — 30628

LEGO

An array of new LEGO Harry Potter sets are penned in to be released in the coming months. Yup, following the retirement of several LEGO Harry Potter sets in 2023, it’s “in with the new”.

The kit featured here, however, was already discontinued around 2021, following a very brief lifespan. In addition, it’s an interesting one.

How so, you ask? Well, LEGO Harry Potter The Monster Book of Monsters were, at one point during its short lifespan, offered as a free gift witch purchases made directly from the LEGO Store.

However, if you missed out on this deal, you could, of course, have bought this 320-piece LEGO Harry Potter set between late 2020 and early 2021. Besides, it only cost $19.99. But seeing as it has been retired and stock is limited, if you desire to have it, you’ll have dive much deeper into your pockets than before.

Indeed, the brick-built The Monster Book of Monsters’ price has increased by around a whopping 345%. Amazon has, however, cut 24% off the post-retirement price.

So, what can you expect from this Harry Potter-inspired kit? For starters, it was designed for Harry Potter fans aged 10 and up.

Comprising 320 pieces, the set features accurate details and decorations, such as teeth, straps, and studs. The neatest feature, however, has to be that its mouth opens and closes when you drag it across a flat surface. The completed model measures four inches long and three inches wide. A minifigure of Draco Malfoy is included.

8. LEGO The Lord of the Rings The Tower of Orthanc — 10237

LEGO

LEGO offers a host of kits inspired by iconic structures and buildings. Take, for example, each model featured in the list of best LEGO Architecture sets. Each of the latter is exquisite.

But if you thought LEGO focuses on only those from our world, you’d be mistaken. LEGO has introduced brick-built models of the Avengers Tower, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, and the set featured here. However, the latter kit was retired nearly a decade ago. So, unlike the former two, you won’t be able to get your hands on it that easily.

Fortunately, Amazon still has stock of the LEGO The Lord of the Rings The Tower of Orthanc. However, you’ll pay significantly more than its original asking price of $199.99. Yup, it will now set you back around 333% more than before.

The LEGO-reimagined The Tower of Orthanc comprises 2359 pieces, each of which clicks together to create a stunning replica of the original from Middle Earth. As such, it’s sure to provide The Lord of the Rings fans aged 14 and up with a building experience that’s both immersive and rewarding.

In addition, the detailed The Lord of the Rings building will look spectacular on display. It also features a buildable Ent figure. A host of minifigures is also present. These include Saruman, Gandalf the Grey, Grima Wormtongue, an Uruk-hai, and the Orc Pitmaster. Myriad accessories are also present.

Each of these retired LEGO sets should undoubtedly be included in your collection of LEGOs. Yup, now is the time to grab them, unbox them and build them. That’s what LEGO was made for, after all.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.