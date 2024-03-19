Best LEGO Star Wars sets for under $50

We’ve rounded up the best LEGO Star Wars sets available for under $50 and where you can buy each of them. Here’s what you can expect.

For many, LEGO has become expensive, especially — and pertaining to the LEGO theme featured here — the sought-after kits in the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series. In fact, several models in this collection are among the most expensive LEGO sets currently available.

However, if you’re a Star Wars fan and want to immerse yourself into the galaxy far, far away by means of clicking together LEGO bricks and, most importantly, don’t want to break the bank, there are a few LEGO Star Wars sets worth considering.

1. LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand — 75377

Priced at $49.99, the newly-released LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand just — and fortunately for LEGO Star Wars collectors on a budget — makes the cut as one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets available for under $50. This kit, which is one of the LEGO sets celebrating the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars, is a must-have for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up.

Comprising 557 pieces, the LEGO-reimagined Invisible Hand features an array of authentic details, which includes a detaching front and rear to recreate the moment it descended into the atmosphere of planet Coruscant. This centerpiece-worthy set measures seven inches tall, three-and-a-half inches wide, and 11.5 inches long.

2. LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank — 75361

LEGO

Kids aged nine and up and young-at-heart adult Star Wars fans are sure to enjoy the building and playing experience provided by the LEGO-reimagined Spider Tank. What’s more, at the moment, Walmart has shaved $10 off this set’s original price, which is a hair below $50.

The brick-built Spider Tank, which stands three-and-a-half inches tall and seven-and-a-half inches long, is equipped with a range of action-packed features, such as an elevating hatch with two stud shooters. There’s also a trio of Star Wars characters, with minifigures of The Mandalorian and Katan Kryze, and a Grogu LEGO figure. A host of accessories is also present.

3. LEGO Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter — 75346

LEGO

Comprising 285 bricks, this LEGO-reimagined Star Wars starship, which is priced at $34.99, will keep Star Wars fans aged eight and up preoccupied for hours on end as they create their own imaginative moments from the galaxy far, far away.

Comprising 285 pieces, the brick-built Pirate Snub Fighter features an opening cockpit, a duo of stud shooters, and a compartment fitted with a thermal detonator element. There are also two minifigures, which, when the set was released in 2023, was new to the LEGO Star Wars collection. These include a Pirate Snub Fighter pilot and Vane. Several accessories are also present.

The completed build measures two inches tall, six inches wide, and nine-and-a-half inches nose to tail.

4. LEGO Star Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter — 75360

LEGO

The brick-built version of Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter might only comprise 253 pieces, but, even so, it is sure to provide young Star Wars fans aged eight and up with an enjoyable building and, especially, playing experience. Equipped with adjustable wings and a duo of spring-loaded shooters, this set was designed for the latter.

In addition, this set ships with figures of two much-loved Star Wars characters. There are a minifigure of Master Yoda, replete with lightsaber, and an R2-D2 droid figure,

Each of these LEGO Star Wars set is sure to bring a smile to your or the fellow Star Wars fan in your life’s face, not only because of the building and playing experience provided by each, but because they won’t break the bank (too much, at least). So, if you’re looking to spoil yourself or family and friends with a LEGO Star Wars set, these are the kits you are looking for.

