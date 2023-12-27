LEGO Star Wars gets more discounts at Walmart after Christmas rush

Walmart is continuing to offer great savings on LEGO, with the latest discounted sets coming from the galaxy far, far away. Here are the deals Walmart is currently having on LEGO Star Wars.

It is no secret that LEGO’s Star Wars collection is massively popular among Star Wars enthusiasts. Star Wars-inspired LEGO models are arguably some of the most sought-after sets available (especially the kits in the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series).

Over the holidays, Walmart has offered great savings on LEGO Star Wars sets. However, if you thought Walmart has stopped dropping the prices of some of these kits, you would be mistaken.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Indeed, Walmart is continuing to shave prices off LEGO Star Wars sets. Here are the latest deals Walmart is having on LEGO Star Wars models.

1. LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet — 75328

LEGO

Ever fancied yourself becoming a bounty hunter in the galaxy far, far away? If so, you would need the necessary attire — a helmet, most notably. Well, look no further. LEGO has you covered.

Designed for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up, the LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian’s Helmet stays true to the original. Indeed, the brick-built version features several design details reminiscent to the one worn by the legendary bounty hunter.

Article continues after ad

For this LEGO model, the metallic sheen of beskar armor from which The Mandalorian’s helmet is fashioned from, is recreated with drum-lacquered elements. In addition, to highlight the original helmet’s contours, the kit comprises of bricks finished in different shades of gray.

Article continues after ad

In addition, when you are done clicking together the 584 pieces, you can display this LEGO replica. It even includes a brick-built stand and nameplate.

Indeed, this set will make for a great centerpiece in your home or office. The completed build measures seven inches tall, four inches wide, and four-and-a-half inches deep.

Article continues after ad

Walmart has reduced the LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet by $13.99 to $56.

2. LEGO Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter — 75346

LEGO

LEGO offers Star Wars-inspired sets for Star Wars fans of nearly all ages. So, while you are clicking together the bricks of one of the best LEGO Star Wars set for adults, why not let the kids join in the fun with their own kit?

Article continues after ad

The LEGO-reimagined Pirate Snub Fiighter has to be one of the best LEGO Star Wars gifts for kids. Designed for Star Wars enthusiasts aged eight and up, this 285-piece kit is sure to provide an immersive building and thrilling playing experience for the young ones.

Article continues after ad

The brick-built Pirate Snub Fighter features an array of action-packed features, allowing you to create your own battle scenes. The set includes an opening minifigure cockpit, a duo of stud shooters, and a compartment with a thermal detonator element.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There are also minifigures of a Snub Fighter pilot and Vane. Accessories, such as a blaster pistol and sword, for the former and latter are also present.

Article continues after ad

The LEGO Star Wars Pirate Snub fighter stands two inches tall. It measures six inches wide, and nine-and-a-half inches long.

Article continues after ad

Walmart has cut this kit’s price by $7 to $27.99.

3. LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter — 75333

LEGO

This set will keep Star Wars fans aged seven and up preoccupied for hours on end. It not only provides a joyful building experience, but also allows you to recreate action-packed scenes from the galaxy far, far away.

The LEGO-reimagined version of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter comprises of 282 bricks. The brick-built Starfighter measures two-and-a-half inches tall, five inches wide, and 10 inches long.

The kit is equipped with several neat elements. The LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Starfighter features an opening cockpit for the Obi-Wan Kenobi minifigure included in this set, retractable landing gear, and a couple of stud shooters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There is also an attachment point on the wing for astromech droid R4-P17’s head. A figure of Taun We is also included.

Walmart has dropped the LEGO replica of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter by $6 to $23.99.

Although Christmas is over, don’t let that stop you from grabbing these kits, There are always gifts to be gifted, whether you want to treat yourself or a fellow Star Wars enthusiast.

In addition, with the new year fast approaching, there will be several birthdays to celebrate. So why not surprise the Star Wars fan in your life with one of these kits on their big day? These sets are sure to provide them with an immersive building and thrilling playing experience.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.