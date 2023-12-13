Save on recent and retiring LEGO Star Wars sets at Best Buy for the holidays

Best Buy is continuing to offer great savings on LEGO. We have rounded up each LEGO Star Wars deal currently available at Best Buy.

LEGO’s Star Wars-inspired collection is extremely popular. We have rounded up the best deals Best Buy is having on LEGO Star Wars sets.

The following list comprises kits for nearly all ages. There is something for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up, nine and up, eight and up, and four and up. Indeed, the kids don’t have to be left out while you immersive yourself into building your LEGO Star Wars set.

In addition, a few of the sets featured here will be retiring soon. So, considering this and that Best Buy is offering them at discounted prices, it’s best to grab them sooner, rather than later.

Want to know which other LEGO Star Wars sets are retiring? We have you covered. We have compiled a list of every LEGO Star Wars set retiring in 2023.

1. LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama — 75330

LEGO

Ever wanted to become a Jedi? Well, it is best if you start training. With this LEGO Star Wars set, you can immersive yourself into becoming a Lightsaber-wielding Jedi under the tutelage of Jedi Master Yoda.

This LEGO Star Wars Diorama kit features several authentic details from the iconic scene in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The LEGO reimagined version contains Yoda’s hut and Luke Skywalker’s sunken X-Wing fighter. A neat touch, the set includes a plaque with Yoda’s words, “Do. Or do not. There is no try.”

Of course, you will need characters to recreate the moment. The kit includes minifigures of Luke Skywalker and Yoda, replete with his walking stick. An R2-D2 droid figure is also present.

Designed for LEGO builders aged 18 and up, this set comprises of 1000 pieces on the dot. It measures six inches tall, 11 inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches deep.

Best Buy has reduced the price of this LEGO Star Wars Diorama set by $22 to $67.99.

2. LEGO Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet — 75350

LEGO

The LEGO Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet made it onto our list of the best LEGO Star Wars gifts for adults aged 18 and up. So, if you are still wondering what to gift to the grownup Star Wars fan in your life, why not do it with this set? It is on discount, no less. Best Buy has dropped the price of this kit by $14 to $55.99.

Comprising 766 bricks, the LEGO-reimagined version of Clone Commander Cody’s helmet measures eight inches tall, five inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches deep. Indeed, it will make for a great display piece.

3. LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter — 75325

LEGO

We kick off the first LEGO Star Wars kit for kids with the LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter. Comprising 412 bricks, this set promises Star Wars fans aged nine and up an immersive building and action-packed playing experience.

This LEGO-reimagined Star Wars Starship features a pilot’s cockpit and passenger space for Grogu. Indeed, a figure of Baby Yoda is included. There is also a BB Droid figure and minifigures of The Mandalorian and Peli Motto. The former comes with a darksaber and a jetpack.

But back to the ship. The two-and-a-half inches tall, 11.5 inches wide, and 16.5 inch longship also contains a spring-loaded shooter.

Best Buy has reduced this kit’s price by $12 to $47.99.

4. LEGO Star Wars AT-ST — 75332

LEGO

This LEGO Star Wars set will make a great stocking stuffer for Star Wars fans aged four and up. Already have their gifts sorter? No worries. You can always grab it for an upcoming birthday.

Comprising 87 pieces, the kit contains several neat elements. These include an AT-ST walker, an Ewok lookout, replete with a catapult, and a speeder. Minifigures of Wicket, an AT-ST driver, and a Scout Trooper are included.

Best by has reduced the price of this kit by $10.50 to $24.49.

5. LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama — 75329

LEGO

If you already own LEGO Star Wars Diorama sets, this kit will be the perfect addition to your collection. This kit allows Star Wars fans to recreate one of the most iconic scenes in the galaxy far, far away.

This LEGO Star Wars set features several details allowing you to immerse yourself into the Death Star trench run. There are Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced fighter, a duo of TIE fighters, and, of course, Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing fighter. In addition, the set includes a plaque with Darth Vader’s words, “The Force is strong with this one.”

Designed for adults aged 18 and up, the kit comprises 665 pieces. It measures four inches tall, eight-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches deep.

This kit will be discontinued at the end of 2023. So it’s best to get your hands on it now. Best Buy has reduced the price by $10 to $59.99.

6. LEGO Star Wars Tenoo Jedi Temple — 75358

LEGO

This LEGO Star Wars set will provide kids aged four and up with an immersive building and playing experience. It is also a great gift idea. So, if you haven’t bought a present for the young Star Wars fan in your life, why not grab this set? Best Buy has cut the price of this kit by $10 to $29.99.

Comprising 124 bricks, the set features the Tenoo Jedi Temple, Jedi training equipment, and a Speeder bike. The Tenoo Jedi Temple measures four-and-a-half inches tall, five-and-a-half inches wide, and three-and-a-half inches deep.

In addition, the kit includes a trio of minifigures for kids to create their scenes. There are Lys Solay, Kai Brightstar, and Yoda. Each minifigure comes with a lightsaber.

7. LEGO Star Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter — 75360

LEGO

This LEGO Star Wars kit will make for a great gift for Star Wars fans aged eight and up. Indeed, we listed it as one of the best LEGO Star Wars gifts for kids.

Comprising 253 pieces, this set offers an immersive building experience for the young ones. It will keep them entertained for hours on end.

The LEGO-reimagined version of Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter features action-packed elements, such as adjustable wings, and a duo of spring-loaded shooters. There is also a minifigure cockpit and space for R2-D2. Yes, a LEGO figure of the much-loved droid is included. Of course, Master Yoda with his green lightsaber is also present.

The Starfighter measures two-and-a-half inches tall, six inches wide, and five inches long. This set will be retiring at the end of 2023. So it’s best to grab it sooner, rather than later. Best Buy has reduced the price of this kit by $7 to $27.99.

Each of these LEGO Star Wars sets will make a great gift. They offer immersive building experiences for young and older Star Wars fans. In addition, each kit will look great on display.

