Best LEGO Star Wars deals at Walmart right now: Landspeeder, AT-TE & more

So, if you ever wanted to get your hands on one of these kits, now is the time. Each of these kits will make for a great gift, whether it is for yourself or a fellow Star Wars fan in your life.

1. LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder — 75341

LEGO

The best deal Walmart is currently offering on LEGO Star Wars, Walmart has cut the price of Luke Skywalker’s LEGO-reimagined X-34 Landspeeder by $34.99, bringing down the original price to $235.

This LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set is a must-have for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up. Comprising 1890 pieces, this kit, which is one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets for adults, is sure to provide grown-ups with an immersive and rewarding building experience.

In addition, once the build is complete, it will make for a great centerpiece, especially when considering that the included stand makes it look like the ship is hovering. An information plaque and minifigures or Luke and C-3PO are included for you to display next to the brick-built Landspeeder. The model measures four inches tall, 11.5 inches wide, and 19 inches in length.

2. LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker — 75337

LEGO

This LEGO Star Wars set will keep young LEGO Star Wars fans aged nine and up preoccupied for hours on end. With a piece count of 1082 and featuring an array of authentic elements, the building and playing experience will be equally immersive and enjoyable.

The brick-built AT-TE Walker features an extendable handle, which allows you to lift and move it, a detachable cockpit, and a duo of detailed cabins. There are also several action-packed features, including a heavy blaster cannon, replete with two stud shooters, and two thermal detonators.

The set ships with five minifigures, which include Commander Cody, a 212th Clone Gunner, and a trio of LEGO droid figures. The completed build stands seven-and-a-half inches tall, nine-and-a-half inches wide, and 17 inches long.

Walmart has dropped the price of the LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker by $28 to $111.99.

3. LEGO Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama — 75353

LEGO

A worthy addition to your Star Wars-inspired LEGO diorama collection, Walmart has reduced the price of the Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama by $16 to $63.99.

Designed to be built and displayed, LEGO’s recreation of this iconic scene from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi looks great. Comprising 608 pieces, the set features a brick-built Endor forest and a duo of speeder bikes, each attached to transparent LEGO elements to make it look like they are in flight.

The completed diorama measures eight inches tall, 11 inches wide, and seven inches deep. A plaque marking the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is included, as are minifigures of Luke, Princess Leia, and a Scout Trooper.

