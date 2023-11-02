The LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker is down to the historic lowest-ever price

The LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker is selling for its cheapest-ever price today.

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker for its historic lowest-ever price. You can pick up the all-star set for only $135.99 (was $170) for 20% off the MSRP.

Specifically, that’s a full $34 off the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker for a price that’s yet to be beaten. This LEGO deal is significant because this set has hovered at the $180 mark until just a couple of months ago when the price dropped to $150 in September. However, now, you’re getting a full $14 extra off the sticker price today. Don’t miss your chance to get one of the best LEGO sets for Star Wars fans for less.

LEGO

The LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker is one of the most impressive and well-known sets spawned from the Star Wars license. This new 40th-anniversary model includes many minifigs such as Luke Skywalker, General Veers, and a total of four Imperial troopers armed to the teeth. Depending on your age, this can either be a playset or used as a diorama piece.

That’s because you can attach Luke to the bottom of the open hatch on the bottom to recreate the moment where he takes on the fearsome walkers at the beginning of The Empire Strikes Back. Comprised of a total of 1267 pieces, you can expect the build to take around four to five hours to construct depending on your experience.

A neat touch about the LEGO AT-AT Walker is how the head and legs of the mighty machine are fully posable. This means you can arrange the model set to your liking with the potential for some kinetic display pieces.

