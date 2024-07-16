You can entirely eliminate the threat of JoyCon drift with this controller – and best of all, it’s currently on sale.

Many modern controllers are plagued with ‘stick drift’. This is where the controller will register phantom inputs from the analog sticks. This can cause your character to move uncommanded, or make you select the wrong option.

For some reason, the Nintendo Switch controllers, both Joy-Cons and Pro versions, are particularly vulnerable to this problem. Thankfully there is a solution. The Nyxi Wizard controller is immune to stick drift and is currently on sale, with a 30% discount, bringing it down to its lowest price ever as part of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

The Nyxi Wizard uses a GameCube-style layout and a style that makes it resemble the classic WaveBird wireless controller. If you are used to a standard Joy-Con layout, it can take some time to get used to the different button layout, but once you do, the experience is superb.

The big chunky buttons use clicky microswitches which give it an extra premium feel. The analog sticks use Hall Effect sensors, which render them immune to Stick Drift. These two features along with great build quality make it a very reliable device.

Just like regular Joy-Cons, the Nyxi Wizard can split into two to connect to the rails on the console. This does make it very wide and slightly ungainly, but it still works just fine in handheld mode. For titles like Mario Kart, you can even use one half of the controller as a Joy-Con. This feature is probably for those with smaller hands, however.

The Wizard also has an extra trick up its sleeve: customization. The Stick caps can be swapped out for different types, and the shrouds around the analog sticks can be swapped between round and octagonal. There are even programable macro buttons on the rear.

The Nyxi Wizard is a brilliant example of a Switch controller, which offers all the positives of a Pro controller, without the negatives. With 30% off the MSRP, it is a deal you shouldn’t miss.

