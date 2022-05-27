How to get free Top Gun expansion in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Tom Cruise is flying high in his new Top Gun film, and Microsoft Flight Simulator has capitalized on this by bringing some exclusive content to the game to pay tribute to the hot release.

In a sequel that few saw coming, Top Gun Maverick represents a 36-year gap between the original and the newest release in the franchise. It continues to cement Tom Cruise’s legacy as the GOAT in many people’s eyes and he is certainly one of Hollywood’s greatest ever stars.

In its own way, Microsoft Flight Simulator has risen to the top in recent years with the latest game being a critical sensation and being potentially the best representation of simulated flying we’ve ever seen.

Hybridize the two elements and you get a superb crossover that gives fans the best of both worlds that you can get involved with.

How to get Microsoft Flight Simulator’s free Top Gun expansion

All you’ll need to do to get the expansion on your Xbox or PC is simply download it and it’ll be instantly available for you.

To quickly break it down:

Launch ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ Select ‘Maverick Activities’ from the home page Click to download Wait for it to install Start up the game again and enjoy!

Just to reiterate, this extra content for Microsoft Flight Simulator is completely free for owning the game.

What’s included in the Top Gun expansion?

If you are an owner of the game and are successfully able to add the content to your hardware, then here’s a list of the items you will be receiving as per an official blog post:

Three training missions for the F/A-18E plane

A carrier deck landing challenge

Five high-speed, low-level challenges

A Top Gun Maverick Edition livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet plane as operated by Tom Cruise in Top Gun

A never-before-unveiled hypersonic aircraft

If you’re wondering why there is a livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet and not the actual plane itself, that’s because it’s already in the game and was dropped into the title last year.

If you’re a fan of Top Gun or just having new content in Microsoft Flight Simulator, then make sure you hop on, suit up, and become a maverick yourself.