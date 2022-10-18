DualSense Edge: Price, release date & where to buy

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: [email protected]

Sony has officially unveiled the Dualsense Edge, a “Pro” version of its PS5 controller. The Dualsense Edge retails for $199.99 and launches in January 2023.

Sony’s excellent DualSense controller is getting a ‘pro’ version, with the DualSense Edge. A clear shot across the bow towards Microsoft, the Edge takes inspiration from the Elite line of Xbox controllers.

What is the DualSense Edge controller?

The DualSense Edge controller combines the new PS5 controller with extra functions for high-level play. This includes two paddles around the back, which can be bound to any button. There are also extra thumbstick styles to suit your favorite way to play.

Sony is allowing you to swap the whole stick inside the Edge, which will help if your stick chooses to drift. We would have liked to have seen a hall-sensing stick, instead. Regardless, it should help alleviate stick drift issues that have been plaguing the Switch and Playstation for some time.

On the back, the paddles – you can use two at a time – are able to be mapped to any button you like. Up top, the triggers can be altered to change the resistance and distance they can travel. For shooters, this means less time to think about pulling the trigger, while a deeper pull in a racing game could give you that advantage of controlling your speed.

When does the DualSense Edge launch and at what price?

Sony plans to launch the controller on January 26, 2023, on their direct store, with it becoming available to other retailers a month later, on February 23. It’ll cost $199.99, and includes the following in the box:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 Standard caps

2 High dome caps

2 Low dome caps

2 Half dome back buttons

2 Lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

Where to buy the Dualsense Edge

If you want to ensure that you get your unit day and date with that January launch time, Sony is opening preorders on October 25 via their store. As soon as it becomes available on Best Buy, Amazon, and GameStop, we’ll be sure to update you here and on our dedicated deals Twitter page.

The stick modules will launch on January 26 as well, starting at $19.99 USD.

There’s no real word of when there will be an Xbox Elite Controller 3, but we do love to speculate. Perhaps we’ll see it closer to the DualSense Edge’s launch.