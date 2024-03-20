Xbox controllers get up to 32% off in Amazon Spring Sale

A variety of Xbox controllers have had their prices slashed during the Amazon Spring Sale, including the Dream Vapor Special Edition.

The mighty Xbox controller. It’s one of the gold standards in our ever-increasing history of video games, and it’s up to 32% off – if you don’t mind the color.

Each controller’s colorway has been discounted on Amazon. However, some have been reduced less – we assume – depending on their popularity. Currently, you’ll find the red Xbox controller is at the steepest discount of 32%, while the green version is at the lowest, with just 5% off.

The Xbox controller is one of our top recommended out of the assortment, thanks to its near universal support. Whether you’re playing the new Call of Duty: Warzone on Android, or want to hook it up to a Steam Deck, the only real limit is Nintendo and Sony’s hardware.

It does go a little against the grain in terms of features compared to say, the DualSense. Microsoft designed these to be as simple as possible, with no real flourishes in terms of features. You will need to pick up some AA batteries once the included ones run out, however. That’s maybe the one fault, but to be honest, if you’re getting this for a PC, you’ll be better off with a direct connection anyhow.

Xbox controller Amazon Spring Sale discounts

You’ll find each of the percentage discounts below for each type of Xbox controller:

Red – 32% off

Black – 22% off

Dream Vapor – 17% off

Electric Volt – 16% off

Blue – 15% off

White – 13% off

Pink – 11% off

Gold – 9% off

Purple – 8% off

Velocity Green – 5% off

