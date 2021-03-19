Where to find Feebas in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl - Dexerto

Feebas is one of the most elusive Pokemon in Diamond and Pearl, but you’ll need to catch it if you want to add Milotic to your collection.

Finding Feebas in Diamond and Pearl can prove incredibly difficult, particularly given that it only spawns in one location. As a result, many trainers can often miss this Water-type Pokemon entirely. Not only does Feebas evolve into the fan-favorite Pokemon Milotic, but it is also a requirement if you wish to complete your Sinnoh Pokedex.

While the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes may look different from the original games, the Pokemon roster and their encounters will remain unchanged. This means that both Feebas’ location and catching method should be the same.

How to catch Feebas in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

In order to catch Feebas in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, Trainers will first need to first beat the Elite Four and get the National Pokedex. After obtaining your newly updated Pokedex, you’ll need to get the Super Rod.

The Super Rod can be obtained from the Fishing Guru in the game’s Fight Area. Once you have gotten this fishing rod, make sure you have a Pokemon on your team that knows the following moves:

Surf Strength Defog

These HM moves will enable you to get through Mt. Coronet and to where Feebas can be found. Make sure you have plenty of Pokeballs in your inventory, then follow the guide below:

Enter Mt. Coronet cave. Head north and follow the path until you reach the underground lake. Use Defog to clear the area. Surf. Use the Super Rod on each tile 2-4 times.

Finding Feebas can be a frustratingly lengthy process, but if you have the patience, you’ll eventually be able to catch this elusive Pokemon. It’s important to note that the tile Feebas spawns on changes daily, so it’s best to just methodically fish on each tile until Feebas eventually appears.

