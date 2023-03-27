What Pokemon is coming next to Pokemon Go?

The ever-growing Pokemon Go roster is expected to keep expanding, and we’ve got all the latest information on the next Pokemon to arrive in Niantic’s free-to-play mobile title.

Pokemon Go allows fans to live out their wildest dreams by going out into the world to capture and assemble a spellbinding team of powerful Pokemon. This is essential if you want to be able to take down the likes of Team Rocket’s Arlo or leader Giovanni.

On the other hand, if you’re just in it to collect and have fun, then you’re going to want to capture all of the game’s available Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Just like the National Pokedex, there are new incoming arrivals all the time. But who is set to join the Pokemon Go Party next?

The Pokemon Company

Who is the next Pokemon Go Pokemon?

Regieleki is all set to be the next major arrival in Pokemon Go and will be joining the fray on April 9, 2023, for players to be able to acquire.

This will take place as part of the newest Elite Raids in the game, and Regieleki will likely prove to be a challenge if players want to take them down.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This will take the available number of Pokemon Go creatures to nearly 800, and we know that there are still tons of other Pokemon tucked away in the game’s files.

Article continues after ad

That’s all we know for now on the latest Pokemon coming to Niantic’s mobile phone game, but once we learn more about any other additions, we’ll be sure to update this guide for you!

If you’re interested in even more Pokemon Go content, we have a ton of other useful guides for you to follow and use down below:

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour guide | Current Pokemon Go Raid Bosses | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Cliff counters guide | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Pokemon Go shop items | Pokemon Go promo codes | How to get more Poke Balls