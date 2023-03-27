Pokemon Go has gotten bigger and better as the years have gone by, but how many Pokemon can be found roaming the world in Pokemon Go in 2023?

After starting out with a relatively small handful of Pokemon available to catch when it first launched in 2016, Niantic’s popular mobile app Pokemon Go has expanded to include hundreds of creatures from eight generations of games.

Whether it’s the elusive Ditto, the invisible Kecleon, or a rare Legendary, Pokemon Go fans are continuing to travel around each day in pursuit of their favorite Pokemon and missing entries required to fill out the complete Pokedex.

Most players will know that the National Pokedex isn’t fully represented in Pokemon Go though, so just how many Pokemon are there to catch? Let’s find out.

How many Pokemon are in Pokemon Go?

As of March 27, 2023, if you catch every single species in Pokemon Go, including all the different types from Legendaries to Mythicals, then you should have 786 Pokemon in your collection.

This will take an unbelievable amount of effort in terms of catching, traveling, and trading. Some Pokemon only spawn during special events, while others can only be caught in specific countries.

There are even a few Pokemon that can only be obtained by purchasing Special Research stories and completing them over long periods of time.

Hardened Pokemon fans will know that the complete National Pokedex has exceeded 1,000 entries – thanks to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – and more Pokemon are being added to Pokemon Go all the time.

There are always whispers and murmurs about the next Pokemon Go additions as data mines have already revealed that there are 900 Pokemon registered in the game’s files.

This is a surefire conclusion that at least 100 more, plus, are guaranteed to be on their way to Pokemon Go at some point.

