Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 1 & 2 Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go winter holiday 2023 part 1Niantic

Here’s an overview of the Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part & 1 Timed Research challenge, as well as the rewards that can be obtained.

The Pokemon Go Winter Holiday: Part 1 event came with several opportunities to catch Ice-type Pokemon, including a debuting one in Cetoddle.

The event came with a special Winter Wishes Timed Research challenge, plus a paid one called Winter Holiday Part 1 & 2.

Here’s a look at what Go trainers need to do to complete it.

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Timed Research challenge

There are two steps for the Winter Holiday Timed Research challenge. Here’s a look at the tasks for the two parts, plus the rewards (h/t Leek Duck):

Part 1 of Timed Research

  • Catch 10 Pokemon – Cetoddle encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon – Sneasel encounter
  • Catch 30 Pokemon – Galarian Darumaka encounter
  • Catch 40 Pokemon – Holiday Spheal encounter
  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Holiday Pikachu encounter
  • Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Holiday Stantler encounter
  • Catch four different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Eevee encounter
  • Catch six different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Cryogonal encounter
  • Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Amaura encounter
  • Catch 10 different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Glaceon encounter

Rewards: Premium Battle Pass x2, Holiday Psyduck encounter, 5,000 XP

Part 2 of Timed Research

  • Catch 10 Pokemon – Cetoddle encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon – Sneasel encounter
  • Catch 30 Pokemon – Galarian Darumaka encounter
  • Catch 40 Pokemon – Holiday Cubchoo encounter
  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Holiday Pikachu encounter
  • Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Holiday Delibird encounter
  • Catch four different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Eevee encounter
  • Catch six different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Cryogonal encounter
  • Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Amaura encounter
  • Catch 10 different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Glaceon encounter

Rewards: Premium Battle Pass x2, Holiday Psyduck encounter, 5,000 XP

The Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 1 & 2 Timed Research is a paid one. It costs $2 or equivalent pricing in one’s local region.

Tickets for Timed Research will be available in the shop until December 29, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time. Rewards must be claimed before December 31, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time.

