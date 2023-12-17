Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 1 & 2 Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here’s an overview of the Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part & 1 Timed Research challenge, as well as the rewards that can be obtained.

The Pokemon Go Winter Holiday: Part 1 event came with several opportunities to catch Ice-type Pokemon, including a debuting one in Cetoddle.

The event came with a special Winter Wishes Timed Research challenge, plus a paid one called Winter Holiday Part 1 & 2.

Here’s a look at what Go trainers need to do to complete it.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Timed Research challenge

There are two steps for the Winter Holiday Timed Research challenge. Here’s a look at the tasks for the two parts, plus the rewards (h/t Leek Duck):

Article continues after ad

Part 1 of Timed Research

Catch 10 Pokemon – Cetoddle encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon – Sneasel encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon – Galarian Darumaka encounter

Catch 40 Pokemon – Holiday Spheal encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Holiday Pikachu encounter

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Holiday Stantler encounter

Catch four different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Eevee encounter

Catch six different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Cryogonal encounter

Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Amaura encounter

Catch 10 different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Glaceon encounter

Rewards: Premium Battle Pass x2, Holiday Psyduck encounter, 5,000 XP

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Part 2 of Timed Research

Catch 10 Pokemon – Cetoddle encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon – Sneasel encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon – Galarian Darumaka encounter

Catch 40 Pokemon – Holiday Cubchoo encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Holiday Pikachu encounter

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Holiday Delibird encounter

Catch four different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Eevee encounter

Catch six different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Cryogonal encounter

Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Amaura encounter

Catch 10 different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Glaceon encounter

Rewards: Premium Battle Pass x2, Holiday Psyduck encounter, 5,000 XP

The Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 1 & 2 Timed Research is a paid one. It costs $2 or equivalent pricing in one’s local region.

Tickets for Timed Research will be available in the shop until December 29, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time. Rewards must be claimed before December 31, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time.

Article continues after ad

Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips