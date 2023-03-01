The Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research has arrived in Pokemon Go, so we’ve rounded up all of the tasks and rewards that are included.

Pokemon Go Season 10: Rising Heroes has begun, bringing with it the debut of Regieleki and Regidrago as well as the usual seasonal rotations for wild spawns, egg pools, and Research Breakthrough rewards.

There’s also a season-long Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research ticket available in the shop, which gives players the chance to unlock Professor Willow-inspired avatar items and an encounter with Melmetal.

If you’re wondering whether the Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research ticket is worth paying for, or you just want to see what rewards lie ahead, we’ve got all the details you need below.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research quest:

Step 1 of 1

Catch 10 Pokemon – Professor Willow Goggles

Catch 20 Pokemon – Professor Willow Gloves

Catch 30 Pokemon – Professor Willow Pants

Catch 40 Pokemon – Professor Willow Jacket

Catch 50 Pokemon – Professor Willow Boots

Transfer 30 Pokemon – 25 Meltan Candy

Rewards: 809 XP, 809 Stardust, and a Melmetal with the attack Double Iron Bash

Despite being advertised as a season-long Timed Research quest, there’s only one step to complete and the tasks involved are very easy, as you’ll most likely be catching Pokemon during everyday play anyway.

This means it shouldn’t take you too long to finish this quest, but if you are struggling, remember to use Incense to attract more Pokemon and spin PokeStops to earn more Poke Balls if you’re running low.

How to get Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research in Pokemon Go

The only way to get access to Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research is to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $4.99. It will be available to buy or gift to other trainers until June 1, 2023, at 10AM local time.

Once you’ve unlocked the Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research, you’ll have until June 30, 2023, at 10AM local time to finish it. After this time, the Timed Research quest will expire, so don’t wait too long!

