Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks

Pokemon Go’s Twinkling Fantasy event will include new challenges for players to complete. Below is everything to know about the Field Research tasks and Collections challenges happening during the celebration.
Pokemon Go players are prepared to brave the cold for the upcoming Twinkling Fantasy event happening between January 10 and January 16. The event will spotlight the debut of Mega Salamance, as well as Shiny Dedenne, and offer a swathe of Pokemon for players to catch.
In addition to the new debuts, Zekrom will again be appearing in Five-Star Raids, with Goomy and Noibat spawning more frequently in the wild. While Goomy can’t yet be found Shiny, Noibat does have a Shiny variation, making it the perfect time to try and catch one.
Players will also be able to earn rewards for completing a limited-time Collection Challenge during the event, as well as by completing Field Research tasks picked up throughout the celebration’s duration. Below is everything players need to know.
Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge
As reported by LeekDuck, below are all the Pokemon trainers must encounter and catch during the Twinkling Fantasy event to complete the Collection challenge.
|Pokemon
|How To Get It
|Ralts*
|Spawns in the wild
|Dratini*
|Spawns in the wild
|Clefairy*
|Spawns in the wild
|Jigglypuff*
|Spawns in the wild/ One-Star Raids
|Marill*
|Spawns in the wild/ One-Star Raids
|Bagon
|Spawns in the wild
|Deino*
|Spawns in the wild/ One-Star Raids
|Dedenne*
|Spawns in the wild
|Togetic*
|Spawns in the wild
|Clefable
|Spawns in the wild
Those who complete this Pokemon Go challenge will be awarded x50 Salamance Mega Energy, x1 Charged TM, and x1 Fast TM.
All Pokemon with a “*” can appear Shiny.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Field Research Tasks
Below are all Field Research tasks and rewards for the Twinkling Fantasy event.
- Catch 5 Pokemon – Dedenne* encounter
- Catch 30 Pokemon – Goomy encounter
- Make 3 Great Throws – Clefairy* encounter
- Catch 5 Fairy-type Pokemon – Bagon* encounter
- Make 3 Nice Throws – Dratini* encounter
- Win 3 Raids – Goomy encounter
All Pokemon with a “*” can appear Shiny.
Players will want to complete all of these challenges by January 16, 2023, at 10 PM Local Time to earn all the rewards, making it a fun goal for anyone participating.
Once you’ve completed all of these challenges, check out some more guides below:
How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide