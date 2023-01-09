Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks

Pokemon Go’s Twinkling Fantasy event will include new challenges for players to complete. Below is everything to know about the Field Research tasks and Collections challenges happening during the celebration.

Pokemon Go players are prepared to brave the cold for the upcoming Twinkling Fantasy event happening between January 10 and January 16. The event will spotlight the debut of Mega Salamance, as well as Shiny Dedenne, and offer a swathe of Pokemon for players to catch.

In addition to the new debuts, Zekrom will again be appearing in Five-Star Raids, with Goomy and Noibat spawning more frequently in the wild. While Goomy can’t yet be found Shiny, Noibat does have a Shiny variation, making it the perfect time to try and catch one.

Players will also be able to earn rewards for completing a limited-time Collection Challenge during the event, as well as by completing Field Research tasks picked up throughout the celebration’s duration. Below is everything players need to know.

Pokemon Company Pokemon Go players can catch Zekrom during the Twinkling Fantasy event

Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge

As reported by LeekDuck, below are all the Pokemon trainers must encounter and catch during the Twinkling Fantasy event to complete the Collection challenge.

Pokemon How To Get It Ralts* Spawns in the wild Dratini* Spawns in the wild Clefairy* Spawns in the wild Jigglypuff* Spawns in the wild/ One-Star Raids Marill* Spawns in the wild/ One-Star Raids Bagon Spawns in the wild Deino* Spawns in the wild/ One-Star Raids Dedenne* Spawns in the wild Togetic* Spawns in the wild Clefable Spawns in the wild

Those who complete this Pokemon Go challenge will be awarded x50 Salamance Mega Energy, x1 Charged TM, and x1 Fast TM.

All Pokemon with a “*” can appear Shiny.

Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Field Research Tasks

Below are all Field Research tasks and rewards for the Twinkling Fantasy event.

Catch 5 Pokemon – Dedenne* encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon – Goomy encounter

Make 3 Great Throws – Clefairy* encounter

Catch 5 Fairy-type Pokemon – Bagon* encounter

Make 3 Nice Throws – Dratini* encounter

Win 3 Raids – Goomy encounter

All Pokemon with a “*” can appear Shiny.

Players will want to complete all of these challenges by January 16, 2023, at 10 PM Local Time to earn all the rewards, making it a fun goal for anyone participating.

