Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy event: Mega Salamence, dates & times, more

Pokemon Go has just revealed its next event, Twinkling Fantasy, which is set to bring Mega Salamence to Raid Battles worldwide.

It’s the new year, which means the Pokemon Go New Year’s event is set to finish and Niantic has already announced what’s coming next.

The Twinkling Fantasy event has been confirmed, and it brings Mega Salamence to trainers worldwide for the first time.

Here’s everything we know about the event, including dates, times, and what Pokemon are spawning in the wild.

Niantic has confirmed on the Pokemon Go Blog that the event will begin on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 am, and will end on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy event featured attacks

During the event, Zekrom caught in Five-Star raids will know the featured attack: Fusion Bolt.

Zekrom will be in raids from Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 10 am until Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy event Wild Encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the event:

Clefairy*

Clefable*

Jigglypuff*

Dratini*

Togetic*

Marill*

Ralts*

Vibrava

Bagon*

Deino*

Dedenne*

Goomy*

Noibat*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Twinking Fantasy event Field Research task encounters

During the event, trainers will be able to complete field research tasks to encounter the following ‘mon:

Clefairy*

Dratini*

Bagon*

Dedenne*

Goomy

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy event Raid encounters

One-Star Raids:

Jigglypuff*

Marill*

Axew*

Deino*

Three-Star Raids:

Mawile*

Druddigon*

Dedenne*

Five-Star Raids:

Zekrom*

Mega Raids:

Mega Salamence*

Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy event bonuses

Trainers will also receive various bonuses during the Twinking Fantasy event.

Surprise Dragon or Fairy-type Pokemon encounter in snapshots.

A collection challenge to earn Salamence Candy, Mega Energy, and more.

2x XP for catching Pokemon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws.

Trainers level 31 and up will have an increased chance of earning XL Candy.

More candy for successful catches with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws.

