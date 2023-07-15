Pokemon Go Shimmering Strides Timed Research tasks & rewards
Individuals who purchased a Pokemon Go Fest: Global ticket are set to receive a special gift in the Shimmering Strides Timed Research.
On July 15, Pokemon Go developer Niantic launched a new set of Timed Research tasks called Shimmering Strides, just a few days after the conclusion of the 7th Anniversary Party event.
The Timed Research event will allow players to obtain several rewards, including a special pair of Carbink Shoes for Go avatars.
Keep reading to learn the tasks and rewards for the Shimmering Strides Timed Research in Pokemon Go.
Pokemon Go Shimmering Strides Timed Research tasks
Special thanks to the website Serebii, which tracked information on the Shimmering Strides Timed Research tasks. Here’s a look at all the tasks & rewards for this Timed Research:
Step 1 of 1
- Explore one km – Super Incubator x1
- Hatch two Eggs – Exeggcute Encounter
- Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms – x500 Stardust
- Complete five Field Research tasks – Poffin x1
- Earn three Candies while walking with buddy – Rocket Radar x1
Rewards: Three Golden Razz Berries, Carbink Shoes, and 3000 XP.
How to get Shimmering Strides Timed Research
Pokemon Go players can access the Shimmering Strides Timed Research by purchasing a ticket to the Go Fest: Global 2023 event by August 1.
The Shimmering Strides Timed Research tasks will become available on July 15 at 5 PM local time and end on August 26 at 10 AM local time.
