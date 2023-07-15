Pokemon Go Shimmering Strides Timed Research tasks & rewards

Individuals who purchased a Pokemon Go Fest: Global ticket are set to receive a special gift in the Shimmering Strides Timed Research.

On July 15, Pokemon Go developer Niantic launched a new set of Timed Research tasks called Shimmering Strides, just a few days after the conclusion of the 7th Anniversary Party event.

The Timed Research event will allow players to obtain several rewards, including a special pair of Carbink Shoes for Go avatars.

Keep reading to learn the tasks and rewards for the Shimmering Strides Timed Research in Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Pokemon Go Shimmering Strides Timed Research tasks

Special thanks to the website Serebii, which tracked information on the Shimmering Strides Timed Research tasks. Here’s a look at all the tasks & rewards for this Timed Research:

Step 1 of 1

Explore one km – Super Incubator x1

Hatch two Eggs – Exeggcute Encounter

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms – x500 Stardust

Complete five Field Research tasks – Poffin x1

Earn three Candies while walking with buddy – Rocket Radar x1

Rewards: Three Golden Razz Berries, Carbink Shoes, and 3000 XP.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to get Shimmering Strides Timed Research

Pokemon Go players can access the Shimmering Strides Timed Research by purchasing a ticket to the Go Fest: Global 2023 event by August 1.

The Shimmering Strides Timed Research tasks will become available on July 15 at 5 PM local time and end on August 26 at 10 AM local time.

Article continues after ad

After you’ve completed the Timed Research, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Best moves to learn with Elite Fast TM | Best moves to learn with Elite Charged TM